ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Industrial Distribution

Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
COLORADO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says

The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
ARIZONA STATE
Recycling Today

Closely managing nonferrous inventories

As recession rumors continue to circulate and the inflation rate remains high, sources say the U.S. metals industry has responded by more tightly managing inventories. Brian Shine of Manitoba Corp., Lancaster, New York, says his company’s customer base of copper consumers is reading the headlines about a coming recession and adjusting scrap purchasing accordingly. Earlier in the pandemic when companies were addressing supply chain issues, they moved from a just-in-time approach to inventory to a just-in-case approach. Now, he says, “Orders are slim to none.”
OHIO STATE
nextbigfuture.com

CALB and SVolt Push to be Major Global Battery Companies

CALB aims for ‘aggressive’ expansion in its goal to be among the world’s top three EV battery makers. CALB is targeting a total capacity of 500 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, more than 42 times the 11.9 GWh it produced in 2021 and about 30 GWH in 2022. The Jiangsu-based company raised US$1.26 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, aiming to achieve the top three global ranking within five years.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
111K+
Followers
193K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy