Texas State

WFAA

No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
KSAT 12

In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For decades, the abortion battle lines in the Texas Legislature were as clearly drawn as they were deeply entrenched. Every two years, Republicans would try to find new and novel ways to outwit Roe v. Wade, while Democrats relied on the courts as a bulwark against further restrictions.
KSAT 12

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with one Democratic chair

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
fox7austin.com

Texas lawmakers want to expand school vouchers this session

AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
igbnorthamerica.com

Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling

A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
fox4news.com

Ranked-choice voting in Texas? One representative wants to make it a reality

AUSTIN, Texas - A state representative from Austin is looking to transform the way local elections are held, calling to shift to a growing process called ranked-choice voting. In ranked-choice voting instead of voting for one person in a particular race, you rank the candidates according to your preference. The...
AUSTIN, TX
SheKnows

This Bestselling Kids’ Author Was Dropped From Visiting a Texas School For a Very Telling Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Texas, you have disappointed me again. My home state is constantly in the news for the worst reasons, and as a book-lover and mom of three, I’m upset once again by your complete lack of care for our kids. You’ve heard of banned books for completely ridiculous (also, racist and sexist) reasons, but Texas is now banning best-selling author Emma Straub from talking to her kids about her new book — about hats! — for the most telling reason. The This...
