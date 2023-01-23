Read full article on original website
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
Texas Teachers Could Receive Historic Pay Increase: State Representative Introduces Groundbreaking Legislation
"When I was a public school teacher, I struggled to make ends meet. 40% of Texas teachers work a second job. Thousands are leaving the profession to find work that can pay the bills. Today I’m introducing legislation to give every teacher in Texas a $15,000 pay raise." James Talarico, Texas State Representative.
KSAT 12
Two years after Texas’ voting rights showdown gripped the nation, lawmakers again push dozens of elections bills
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Less than two years after Texas Democrats staged a dramatic showdown to forestall sweeping changes to voting laws, the Legislature is poised to once again revisit how Texas runs elections.
kut.org
Texas mayors come together in a bipartisan effort to push for their legislative priorities in Austin
Who gets to decide policy when it comes to policing, public health or housing?. State versus local control has long been a hot-button issue in Texas. This legislative session, a bipartisan coalition of mayors representing the state’s largest cities is pushing for more issues to remain under the purview of local governments.
votebeat.org
Three Texas counties sue Ken Paxton to settle dilemma over public access to ballots
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. At least three Texas counties — Tarrant, Williamson, and Harris — have sued Attorney General Ken Paxton and are asking a judge...
KSAT 12
In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For decades, the abortion battle lines in the Texas Legislature were as clearly drawn as they were deeply entrenched. Every two years, Republicans would try to find new and novel ways to outwit Roe v. Wade, while Democrats relied on the courts as a bulwark against further restrictions.
KSAT 12
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with one Democratic chair
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmakers want to expand school vouchers this session
AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
igbnorthamerica.com
Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling
A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Gov. Abbott holds signing ceremony for TxDOT-U.S. military agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing ceremony for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA). In 2021, the governor signed House Bill 3399, authorizing TxDOT S-IGSA to provide road services on federal military property. According to the governor's office, the...
More Texas School Districts Are Going To New 4-Day School Weeks
A lot more Texas school districts are going to 4-day school weeks, some made the switch this year and some will convert next school year. Does this mean that Midland/Odessa schools will be converting soon?. This past Friday (January 20) another school district in Texas committed to going to a...
fox4news.com
Ranked-choice voting in Texas? One representative wants to make it a reality
AUSTIN, Texas - A state representative from Austin is looking to transform the way local elections are held, calling to shift to a growing process called ranked-choice voting. In ranked-choice voting instead of voting for one person in a particular race, you rank the candidates according to your preference. The...
This Bestselling Kids’ Author Was Dropped From Visiting a Texas School For a Very Telling Reason
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Texas, you have disappointed me again. My home state is constantly in the news for the worst reasons, and as a book-lover and mom of three, I’m upset once again by your complete lack of care for our kids. You’ve heard of banned books for completely ridiculous (also, racist and sexist) reasons, but Texas is now banning best-selling author Emma Straub from talking to her kids about her new book — about hats! — for the most telling reason. The This...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas' State Board of Education
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist.
fox4news.com
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term. We know Texas has a record surplus and a lot of the focus has been on property tax relief, but in his inaugural address, Gov. Greg Abbott gave a preview of what other priorities he has for this legislative session.
