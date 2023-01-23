For all those hunters who have spent the last couple of months waking early, fighting the weather, and staring at the skies in search of ducks it's almost over. In what feels like the blink of an eye the duck season that started back in September with early Teal will end on Sunday leaving waterfowlers wishing for more. The light goose conservation season will allow hunters a chance to keep chasing birds but for the majority of duck hunters it will be a long 8 month wait until the next season kicks off. At least according to the latest forecast the final weekend will be cooler for those who head out for one last closing hunt.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO