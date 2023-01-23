Read full article on original website
8 inches Of Snow Possible For Parts Of New York
Another winter snowstorm is set to sweep across New York today and tomorrow and with that storm comes snow. It looks like parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow over the next 24-48 hours. Along with the snow will be a wintry mix that includes...
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway
Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
Winter storm to slam New York; National Weather Service issues advisories, watches in various parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm pushing toward the East Coast is expected to bring heavy snow totals throughout large swaths of New York State. The system is forecasted to have limited impact on the five boroughs before shifting to rain; however, it is becoming increasingly likely the ongoing New York City snow drought will be broken.
Winter weather alert issued for Central NY: Snow, ice, 40 mph winds possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York as another storm brings a combination of rain, snow and ice. “Snow, heavy at times Wednesday morning and afternoon, transitions to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday evening,” said the advisory. “Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible at times.”
Upstate New York Could See Up To A Foot Of Snow With Second Storm Of The Week
For the second time in three days, those in Upstate New York and the surrounding areas are bracing themselves for more winter weather. After dealing with 6-to-12 inches of snow in the Capital Region on Monday, our area is set to be hit with another winter storm, bringing with it snow, ice and wind gusts north of 25 miles-per-hour.
newyorkupstate.com
See how much snow fell in Upstate NY’s first widespread snow storm of 2023 (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York’s first widespread snowstorm of 2023 dropped up to a foot of snow, with the highest totals in the eastern half of the state. The snowiest spot was the town of Warrensburg, in the Adirondacks county of Warren, with 12 inches of snow. Oneonta, in Otsego County, was runner-up with 11 inches.
The 10 Best Winter Getaways in New York State
Winter in New York can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of adventures to be had this season. If you're looking for a fun getaway spot, look no further than these 10 awesome places.
Massive Snowstorm Is Heading For Southern Ontario
It looks like our neighbors to the North will be some of the snow that will move across Western New York this week.
How Much Did We Get? See Capital Region Snowfall Totals
Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!
Toxic: Eating Fish In NY Lakes As Bad As Drinking Tainted Water
A new study has revealed just how toxic eating fish from lakes in New York State can be. Chemical toxins are leaching into our waters, which are poisoning the fish, which we then consume. Are you familiar with the old adage, 'you are what you eat'? In this case, it's nothing good.
iBerkshires.com
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio men were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York.
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
How Old Is Too Old To Shovel Snow In New York?
As we get ready for more snow across the area today, you might be winching thinking about having to shovel the driveway and sidewalks.
‘Standout’ SNL Episode Wants New York State Town To Change Name
A "standout' episode of Saturday Night Live roasted a town in the Hudson Valley for its name. This past weekend I was down in Florida celebrating my Dad's one-year transplant anniversary. My parents love watching Saturday Night Live. My dad has fond memories of watching the show in the 1970s...
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyotes are on the prowl across the state of New York — not only for food — but for love. The coyote breeding season runs from late January to March in New York. As they search for a mate, they are more active, making coyote sightings more prevalent.
Snow Could Pound All of New York State Later This Week
There's a weather system that will likely bring significant snow to New York State later this week.
Forest rangers pull 74-year old from ADK lake, rescue two elderly hikers injured on icy Catskills trail
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers recently pulled a 74-year-old man from Queensbury out of Glen Lake. Luckily the man was wearing a personal floatation device, otherwise “the outcome may have been much different,” DEC said. On Jan. 15, a 70-year-old from Pennsylvania slipped...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
