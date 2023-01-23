Martinsville man charged with molesting child under 14

A Martinsville man has been charged with multiple counts of child molesting and rape after his alleged victim went to police.

Phillip Lee Jones, 39, is charged with two counts of child molesting, both level 1 felonies; one count child molesting as a level 4 felony; two counts of rape, both level 3 felonies; two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, both level 4 felonies; and two counts possession of child pornography.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Martinsville Police Detective Dustin Tarr, the alleged victim said the molestation began in late 2018 or early 2019 when the person was under the age of 14. The alleged victim said the sexual incidents occurred in several locations around Martinsville and in the county. The person said Jones made the person take pictures and videos of them doing sex acts.

The alleged victim said they tried several times to tell family members about Jones but the family members did not believe the victim.

The alleged victim said they came forward because they are getting older and they are afraid Jones would find another, younger victim.

Medical testing was completed on the alleged victim and it was determined the person had a sexually transmitted disease.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Jones has an address on the east side of Martinsville next to the grade school, middle school, and high school.

Tarr said in his probable cause affidavit that under questioning, Jones allegedly admitted to having sexual relations with the victim.

A no contact order was issued by the court barring any contact between Jones and his alleged victim. His case is pending in Morgan County Superior Court III.