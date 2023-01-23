Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
4 New York Cities Among Snowiest in Nation
There are lots of places in America that get a lot of snow. All across the country in the north, central plains, rocky mountains, northwest, and other areas, snow is a regular part of life for millions of people in the United States of America. It's so much a part...
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
National Study: Worst State to Drive in Results Will Shock You
Think about your personal answer...New York? That is the first thing that I thought. Specifically, Long Island is a horrific driving scene. If you have driven on Long Island, you know what I mean. You are probably tense just thinking about it. But that was not the number one answer....
These Malls In New York State Are Absolutely Ginormous
You could get lost inside one of these massive malls!
‘Standout’ SNL Episode Wants New York State Town To Change Name
A "standout' episode of Saturday Night Live roasted a town in the Hudson Valley for its name. This past weekend I was down in Florida celebrating my Dad's one-year transplant anniversary. My parents love watching Saturday Night Live. My dad has fond memories of watching the show in the 1970s...
Toxic: Eating Fish In NY Lakes As Bad As Drinking Tainted Water
A new study has revealed just how toxic eating fish from lakes in New York State can be. Chemical toxins are leaching into our waters, which are poisoning the fish, which we then consume. Are you familiar with the old adage, 'you are what you eat'? In this case, it's nothing good.
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away
A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway
Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
How much snow will you get in messy winter storm in Upstate New York? (map)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another winter storm is expected to hit Upstate New York today and Thursday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and rain. Up to a foot of snow is possible on Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks, where temperatures will remain cold enough for all the precipitation to hit the ground as snow.
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
New York Ranked One of the Worst States to Retire… Here’s Why
It's no surprise not many people head to New York to retire... but how did we rank this poorly?. WalletHub just came out with their report ranking "2023's Best States to Retire". They took a number of statistics into consideration, including Cost of Living, Health Care, and Quality of Life.
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
New Financial Data Has Bad News For New York Retirees In 2023
Once you’re nearing 65, you start looking at where you want to spend your golden years. Maybe you want somewhere warm with a beach, a place out in nature and relaxing, or maybe you just want to retire somewhere you can stretch a buck. If you’re planning on retiring...
