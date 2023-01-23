ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield Springs, NY

104.5 The Team

4 New York Cities Among Snowiest in Nation

There are lots of places in America that get a lot of snow. All across the country in the north, central plains, rocky mountains, northwest, and other areas, snow is a regular part of life for millions of people in the United States of America. It's so much a part...
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Toxic: Eating Fish In NY Lakes As Bad As Drinking Tainted Water

A new study has revealed just how toxic eating fish from lakes in New York State can be. Chemical toxins are leaching into our waters, which are poisoning the fish, which we then consume. Are you familiar with the old adage, 'you are what you eat'? In this case, it's nothing good.
Hot 99.1

The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
VERMONT STATE
Q 105.7

2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
NEW YORK STATE
WZOZ 103.1

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
wbfo.org

Report advises against installing wind turbines in Lake Erie — for now

After nearly two years of studying the issue, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has determined that “now is not the right time to prioritize” installing wind turbines in Lake Erie or Lake Ontario, according to a report released late last month. Wind turbines...
ERIE, PA
informnny.com

Report: New York poised to lead on tobacco policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — According to the American Lung Association’s 21st-annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released on Wednesday, New York State is in a position to solidify its leadership role on tobacco control policies. The state’s mixed grades remained the same for the second year in a row, with tobacco use rates in decline.
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Which Fires are Legal in New York? The Great Debate

"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet", Shakespeare reminds us. But what about fires?. A massive debate has erupted between Hudson Valley hikers over the definition of "burn" when it comes to fire regulations on our local trails. It all started when a local resident came across flames in the forest.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York.

