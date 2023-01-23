ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KEPR

Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting a man in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
97 Rock

Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting

PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
PROSSER, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in Circle K shooting is dead

YAKIMA – The man suspected in Tuesday morning’s convenience store shooting that took the lives of three people is dead, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. Jarid Haddock, 21, a resident of Yakima County, is believed to have taken his own life. “It appears to be a...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

OSP investigates suspicious devices found during Pendleton eviction

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) called the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit on January 25 after “suspicious devices” were found in a home being cleared under court-ordered eviction, according to a press release from UCSO. Deputies responded to a home on Brower...
PENDLETON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

3 dead after shooting in Yakima, suspect in SWAT standoff

YAKIMA, Wash.- 10:00 a.m. The suspect’s mom is on scene of the SWAT standoff and has been communicating with the suspect barricaded in the house through a loudspeaker. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) also has a drone in the air above the scene. A NonStop Local reporter...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Court documents reveal details leading up to the shooting at Yakima Circle K

YAKIMA, Wash. - Court documents filed by the Yakima Police Department revealed details that led up to the shooting at the Circle K convenience store Tuesday morning. While the court documents do provide the names of the victims, KAPP-KVEW is not releasing those names until we have confirmed with law enforcement that members of the victims' families have been notified. As of late Tuesday night, the coroner's office confirmed with KAPP-KVEW's Emily Goodell that not all next of kin had been notified.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

3 dead after shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- According to Yakima Police 3 people are dead after an early morning shooting on Nob Hill Blvd and a fourth person has been injured. YPD Officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and found three gunshot victims. According to YPD’s initial investigation the suspect fired inside the...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

KPD looking for tips on possible arson case

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire on December 22 that is now being investigated as an arson case. The car was found burning on N. Dayton St and W. Kennewick Avenue. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the fire is asked to call KPD’s...
KENNEWICK, WA

