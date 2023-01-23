Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting a man in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another man. On Jan. 24 just before 6:30 p.m., UCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendleton. Laib is suspected of several felony charges including Assault in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and misdemeanor charges of Menacing and Reckless Endangering.
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting
PROSSSER, Wash. - The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz' arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue 2017 Subaru...
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
IFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million dollars. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the two...
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asks for bomb squad after arrest in recent shooting
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm. The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon...
Suspect in Circle K shooting is dead
YAKIMA – The man suspected in Tuesday morning’s convenience store shooting that took the lives of three people is dead, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. Jarid Haddock, 21, a resident of Yakima County, is believed to have taken his own life. “It appears to be a...
Suspect Reportedly Told Mother 'I Killed Those People' After Store Shooting
Police said the suspected shooter killed three people at a convenience store.
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
OSP investigates suspicious devices found during Pendleton eviction
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) called the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit on January 25 after “suspicious devices” were found in a home being cleared under court-ordered eviction, according to a press release from UCSO. Deputies responded to a home on Brower...
3 dead after shooting in Yakima, suspect in SWAT standoff
YAKIMA, Wash.- 10:00 a.m. The suspect’s mom is on scene of the SWAT standoff and has been communicating with the suspect barricaded in the house through a loudspeaker. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) also has a drone in the air above the scene. A NonStop Local reporter...
Court documents reveal details leading up to the shooting at Yakima Circle K
YAKIMA, Wash. - Court documents filed by the Yakima Police Department revealed details that led up to the shooting at the Circle K convenience store Tuesday morning. While the court documents do provide the names of the victims, KAPP-KVEW is not releasing those names until we have confirmed with law enforcement that members of the victims' families have been notified. As of late Tuesday night, the coroner's office confirmed with KAPP-KVEW's Emily Goodell that not all next of kin had been notified.
Police find ‘ghost gun’ at home of Kennewick man accused of kidnapping
The unusual unregistered weapon was discovered following a search.
SWAT, sheriffs, police in area of closed roads, standoff with suspected Circle K shooter
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Department is closing some roads in the East Valley area for an "undetermined amount of time." They do not say whether it is connected to the Circle K shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Roads closed include:. All of University Parkway between...
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone: police
Police say the woman overheard the man's conversation, which included incriminating statements such as "I killed those people."
3 dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to Yakima Police 3 people are dead after an early morning shooting on Nob Hill Blvd and a fourth person has been injured. YPD Officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and found three gunshot victims. According to YPD’s initial investigation the suspect fired inside the...
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Identify Felony Target Thief
Kennewick Police are asking for your help to identify the man above. Last Friday, officers were called out to Target for a theft in progress. It seems the photographed suspect was working with a female suspect, who was waiting for him in a getaway vehicle. The female is described as...
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
Video released of flaming car in downtown Kennewick. It was arson
The owner had parked the car near his home.
KPD looking for tips on possible arson case
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire on December 22 that is now being investigated as an arson case. The car was found burning on N. Dayton St and W. Kennewick Avenue. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the fire is asked to call KPD’s...
