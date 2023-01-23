ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus

By Maeve Walsh
 2 days ago

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus.

Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the scene, but his actual cause of death remains unknown.

Man shot in hand while trying to break up a fight: Columbus police

While speaking with a witness, police discovered that a subject of interest in the male’s death had fled the area, police said. Officers arrived at the subject’s home shortly thereafter, where they found an adult male and took him into custody.

On Monday, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office plans to perform an autopsy on the male’s body. Police said they would continue to investigate the incident and encouraged the public to remain patient, citing “many rumors circulating on social media.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

