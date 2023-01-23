ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments

There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
MetroTimes

This Michigan mansion listing is a trip [PHOTOS]

We’ve never seen anything quite like this surreal, sprawling Battle Creek property at 5966 Wellington Place, which has recently been listed for sale for $799,000. Built in 1938, it was formerly known as White Gates, a religious retreat for the Sisters of Mercy, an institute for Catholic women (though the trippy painted walls and ceilings remind us a bit of the castle from Super Mario 64). The 8,480-square-foot building has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and sits on 2.14 acres, including 250 feet of lake frontage. Other amenities include numerous fireplaces, patios and gardens, a four-car garage, and a guest house.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78

This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

