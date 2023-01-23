Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items
How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
fox2detroit.com
Video: Michigan volunteers remove Halloween bucket stuck on deer's head for '2 weeks'
LANSING, Mich. - A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on Sunday, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks. Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments
There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
Hope for Single Moms is empowering women to thrive
Learn about Hope for Single Moms during this AARP Real Possibilities interview!
wkzo.com
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
West Michigan kids get started on their personal libraries
In total, $1M has been raised across all Scripps-owned television stations -- or more than 221,000 books.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
MetroTimes
This Michigan mansion listing is a trip [PHOTOS]
We’ve never seen anything quite like this surreal, sprawling Battle Creek property at 5966 Wellington Place, which has recently been listed for sale for $799,000. Built in 1938, it was formerly known as White Gates, a religious retreat for the Sisters of Mercy, an institute for Catholic women (though the trippy painted walls and ceilings remind us a bit of the castle from Super Mario 64). The 8,480-square-foot building has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and sits on 2.14 acres, including 250 feet of lake frontage. Other amenities include numerous fireplaces, patios and gardens, a four-car garage, and a guest house.
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Fox17
Holland Public Schools to reward longtime teachers with homeownership assistance
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Public Schools (HPS) is supporting its teachers with a new program that paves the way to home ownership. Teachers Live Here rewards district teachers who remain within the school system for five more years with down payments totaling up to $25,000 on home mortgages, according to HPS.
WOOD
Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78
This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: Keeping your money in the safest place possible
Safety, security, and peace of mind are all things we want when it comes to retirement money. Instead of hiding it under the mattress, put that retirement nest egg somewhere safe like with Jacobs Financial Services. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services explains why they're the safest place to keep...
Michigan Summer ‘Haven’ Voted One of America’s Most Beautiful Towns
Michiganders can brag non-stop about the Mitten state. From our beautiful shorelines to the breathtaking wilderness and everything in between, Michigan has everything, especially beauty. Now, there will be people across the country who will argue that they have some of the most beautiful places in their state, but we...
Comments / 0