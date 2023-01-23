ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gazillion Bubble Show: Mind-blowing bubble production comes to Houston

HOUSTON – If your little ones love bubbles or you’re looking for a fun show to entertain your whole family, we’ve got the event for you!. This Saturday, Performing Arts Houston is bringing to H-Town Gazillion Bubble Show, a spectacular bubble theatre production where audiences of all ages will be amazed.
Houston Life Prize Wheel February 2023 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest-specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
More than 30 Houston events, concerts and shows to see in February

HOUSTON – At this time of year we’re looking forward to two major celebrations -- Mardi Gras! Galveston and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. But the coming month also brings with it a smattering of other enjoyable experiences, from a stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!” to a Bruce Springsteen concert.
Soggy Sunday is here!

A slow moving cold front will bring another round of showers and stronger thunderstorms today A flood watch has been issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty, and farther east. 1-3 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas of Harris County with more expected through the afternoon as the line of storms move from the southwest to the northeast. Along the coast, areas could see pockets of heavy rain, however, inland areas will likely see quick, heavy downpours through late afternoon.
TWRC Wildlife Center hosting fundraiser to help support injured, ill and orphaned wildlife

TWRC Wildlife Center is hosting a benefit next month to enhance wildlife rehabilitation, conservation and education work in the Greater Houston area. Every year the center admits approximately 4,000 animals across 157 species. These animals receive emergency care and rehabilitation. TWRC Wildlife Center’s goal is to rehab the animals with the intent to release them back into the wild. But this care has a cost.
Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration for Harris County after destructive tornado hits Houston area

HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a disaster declaration for Harris County on Thursday following the destruction of an EF3 tornado in the Houston area. On Wednesday, National Weather Service Houston confirmed that the tornado that hit parts of south Houston on Tuesday was officially rated EF3 by their survey teams. NWS said the tornado had an estimated path length of 18 miles, a maximum path width of 0.66 miles and a wind speed of 140 mph.
Houston police bracing for possible civil unrest amid release of bodycam footage of Memphis PD officers beating Tyre Nichols to death

HOUSTON – Houston officials are among several cities nationwide bracing for possible civil unrest Friday ahead of the release of bodycam footage that showed police officers allegedly beating a 29-year-old man to death earlier this month in Memphis. According to the Associated Press, Tyre Nichols was beaten to death...
The state of Homelessness and its impact to Houston-area businesses

HOUSTON – The Coalition For The Homeless wrapped up its annual multi-day count Friday of the homeless population across three counties. Downtown Houston was among the areas included. One business in the area said the proximity of homeless tents can be an eyesore and has sparked safety concerns among its customers.
Cool & dry Friday

We have a beautifully cool day ahead with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s and maybe a 60 or two this afternoon. An area of low pressure will bring rain on Saturday. Most of the showers will fall in the morning. Sunday is the day we need to pay attention to. We now have a severe weather threat as well as a higher street flooding threat.
A neurosurgeon’s guide to identifying stroke symptoms

HOUSTON – Stroke is the number five cause of death in the U.S. - but did you know that 80-percent of strokes are preventable?. The acronym “B.E. F.A.S.T.” can help you remember the warning signs. Balance issues, eye sight changes, facial weakness, arm weakness, and speech problems...
