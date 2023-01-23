Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Gazillion Bubble Show: Mind-blowing bubble production comes to Houston
HOUSTON – If your little ones love bubbles or you’re looking for a fun show to entertain your whole family, we’ve got the event for you!. This Saturday, Performing Arts Houston is bringing to H-Town Gazillion Bubble Show, a spectacular bubble theatre production where audiences of all ages will be amazed.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel February 2023 Official Contest Rules
General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest-specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Click2Houston.com
More than 30 Houston events, concerts and shows to see in February
HOUSTON – At this time of year we’re looking forward to two major celebrations -- Mardi Gras! Galveston and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. But the coming month also brings with it a smattering of other enjoyable experiences, from a stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!” to a Bruce Springsteen concert.
Click2Houston.com
Pasadena, Deer Park continue tornado cleanup as cities open joint disaster assistance center
PASADENA/DEER PARK, Texas – After Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster Thursday, residents in the cities of Pasadena and Deer Park were hard at work to mend what’s left of their regular lives following the catastrophic storm that tore through neighborhoods on Tuesday. On Thursday, KPRC...
Click2Houston.com
28 dogs rescued in Pasadena in need of home after non-profit shelter reaches max capacity, HHS says
PASADENA, Texas – The Houston Humane Society needs the community’s help in finding temporary and permanent homes for dozens of dogs left stranded after a Pasadena animal shelter was destroyed in a tornado on Tuesday. According to the HHS, 28 dogs rescued from the damaged shelter are in...
Click2Houston.com
Pasadena, Deer Park announce Joint Recovery Center opening this weekend. Here’s what you should know
PASADENA, Texas – In response to damages sustained by Tuesday’s tornado event, the City of Pasadena Office of Emergency Management announced the opening of the Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center at the Pasadena Convention Center. The partnership between the City of Pasadena and the City of Deer Park...
Click2Houston.com
Eatery voted ‘Houston’s Best New Restaurant of 2022′ closes its doors; Employees say they haven’t been paid in months
HOUSTON – Several former employees of a popular Houston restaurant are claiming that the owners haven’t paid them in months and owe them thousands of dollars after the eatery abruptly closed its doors this past week. Employees of The Drunken Corner, located on Houston’s northside, made several claims...
Click2Houston.com
Craving Girl Scout cookies? 🍪 Here’s how to purchase them in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Craving Girl Scout cookies? Crave no more. They’re returning to the Houston-area very soon -- Feb. 11, to be exact. This year’s cookie lineup includes fan favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and the addition of the new Raspberry Rally. The cookies are $5 a box.
Click2Houston.com
State agencies deployed to the Pasadena and Deer Park area following tornado
Texas A&M Task Force 1 was deployed to the Pasadena and Deer Park area after reports of an EF-3 tornado Tuesday. The team was activated by the Governor’s office and has completed more than 100 search and rescue missions. “The local jurisdictions, really from the emergency side, had that...
Click2Houston.com
Soggy Sunday is here!
A slow moving cold front will bring another round of showers and stronger thunderstorms today A flood watch has been issued for Harris, Chambers, Liberty, and farther east. 1-3 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas of Harris County with more expected through the afternoon as the line of storms move from the southwest to the northeast. Along the coast, areas could see pockets of heavy rain, however, inland areas will likely see quick, heavy downpours through late afternoon.
Click2Houston.com
TWRC Wildlife Center hosting fundraiser to help support injured, ill and orphaned wildlife
TWRC Wildlife Center is hosting a benefit next month to enhance wildlife rehabilitation, conservation and education work in the Greater Houston area. Every year the center admits approximately 4,000 animals across 157 species. These animals receive emergency care and rehabilitation. TWRC Wildlife Center’s goal is to rehab the animals with the intent to release them back into the wild. But this care has a cost.
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration for Harris County after destructive tornado hits Houston area
HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a disaster declaration for Harris County on Thursday following the destruction of an EF3 tornado in the Houston area. On Wednesday, National Weather Service Houston confirmed that the tornado that hit parts of south Houston on Tuesday was officially rated EF3 by their survey teams. NWS said the tornado had an estimated path length of 18 miles, a maximum path width of 0.66 miles and a wind speed of 140 mph.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was pretty scary’: Driver captures video of Tuesday’s tornado that damaged Baytown business
Baytown, TX. – “I’ve never seen nothing like that in person it was pretty crazy.”. After learning that Tuesday’s tornado had already hit Deer Park and Pasadena, Will Fruge hopped in his truck, drove east on I-10 through Baytown toward Mont Belvieu when he came across the twister and shot video of it with his cell phone.
Click2Houston.com
Houston police bracing for possible civil unrest amid release of bodycam footage of Memphis PD officers beating Tyre Nichols to death
HOUSTON – Houston officials are among several cities nationwide bracing for possible civil unrest Friday ahead of the release of bodycam footage that showed police officers allegedly beating a 29-year-old man to death earlier this month in Memphis. According to the Associated Press, Tyre Nichols was beaten to death...
Click2Houston.com
The state of Homelessness and its impact to Houston-area businesses
HOUSTON – The Coalition For The Homeless wrapped up its annual multi-day count Friday of the homeless population across three counties. Downtown Houston was among the areas included. One business in the area said the proximity of homeless tents can be an eyesore and has sparked safety concerns among its customers.
Click2Houston.com
Cool & dry Friday
We have a beautifully cool day ahead with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s and maybe a 60 or two this afternoon. An area of low pressure will bring rain on Saturday. Most of the showers will fall in the morning. Sunday is the day we need to pay attention to. We now have a severe weather threat as well as a higher street flooding threat.
Click2Houston.com
Family creates fundraiser after Grandmother’s home was completely demolished by tornado that hit Pasadena; Here’s how you can help
PASADENA, Texas – A grandmother’s home has been completely destroyed after severe weather came through the Pasadena area on Tuesday. KPRC 2′s Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley was in Pasadena on Thursday to survey the storm damage, and speak with residents who were impacted by it. While on...
Click2Houston.com
A neurosurgeon’s guide to identifying stroke symptoms
HOUSTON – Stroke is the number five cause of death in the U.S. - but did you know that 80-percent of strokes are preventable?. The acronym “B.E. F.A.S.T.” can help you remember the warning signs. Balance issues, eye sight changes, facial weakness, arm weakness, and speech problems...
Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally shooting longtime friend over stolen items in Houston’s south side, DA says
HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Jury sentenced a 36-year-old man to 35 years in prison for fatally shooting his friend over stolen money and items in Houston’s south side, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. Sean Strout, 36, was convicted of murder for killing 36-year-old Erron...
