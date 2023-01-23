Nickelback sets date for Walmart AMP show

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Iconic rock band Nickelback announced their “Get Rollin’ Tour” with Brantley Gilbert on Monday which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP in July.

The concert, which is part of the Cox Concert Series, is scheduled for July 20. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Presale for tickets starts on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $40-$150 plus fees.

New for the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. The AMP says a limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Returning this season is Fast Track, which grants early access to the venue. Lawn chair rentals can also be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com , in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

Nickelback was named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009, and is “one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades,” the release says. The four-piece, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, is globally celebrated for their career-defining and award-winning hits including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar” which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com .

