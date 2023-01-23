ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

SEC men's basketball power rankings: Auburn at two

By Cooper Posey
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26stb9_0kODSLRv00

Who are your top five SEC teams right now?

After another week of basketball, each team is slowly starting to fall into place and reveal how good they actually are. Texas A&M is no longer unbeaten in conference play, Arkansas falls again, and Ole Miss picks up their first SEC win over South Carolina.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (17-2)

Alabama remains the only SEC team without a conference loss. The Crimson Tide added two more games to the win column after beating Vanderbilt and Missouri.

2. Auburn Tigers (16-3)

The Tigers are tied with Tennessee for the second-best in conference record and overall record among the rest of the teams in the SEC.

3. Tennessee Volunteers

You could argue that Auburn and Tennessee could both be either two or three. Tennessee is at number three in this ranking because RPI has Auburn ranked higher than Tennessee.

4. Missouri (14-5)

In last week's rankings, Missouri was five and Arkansas was four but even tho Missouri's win over the Razorbacks was not by a long margin you could still argue either team deserves the number four spot.

5. Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6)

Arkansas could either be four or five but with Missouri's recent win over the Razorbacks they are going to spend this next week at number five behind the Tigers.

6. Kentucky Wildcats (13-6)

Kentucky jumps from seven last week to six this week. Their win over the Aggies was convincing enough to put them one spot above Texas A&M.

7. Texas A&M (13-6)

The Aggies only have one conference loss so far.

8. Florida (11-8)

The Gators are one of six teams above .500 in SEC play which is why they are at number eight despite their 11-8 record.

9. Georgia Bulldogs (13-6)

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in conference play.

10. Mississippi state (12-7)

The Bulldogs have one of the better overall records in the SEC but they are 1-6 in conference play and are on a four-game losing streak.

11. LSU (12-7)

Just like Mississippi State LSU has one of the better overall records in the conference but they are also 1-6 in conference play and are on a six-game losing streak.

12. Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9)

Vandy is 3-3 in conference play with a win over Arkansas.

13. South Carolina (8-11)

The Gamecocks are 1-5 in SEC play.

14. Ole Miss (9-10)

The Rebels are number fourteen even tho you could also argue South Carolina could be number fourteen but the Gamecocks have had one less SEC loss than Ole Miss.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon

We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy