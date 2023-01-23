ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
MEMPHIS, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House

Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, January 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Baton Rouge man gets 25 years for stealing RV in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, man was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing an RV from a storage facility in Pearl. Prosecutors said the owner of the 40-foot RV received a phone call from the storage facility it was kept at on June 6, 2022. The facility […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive sinkhole in the middle of a street in South Jackson is not only posing health concerns but also requiring frequent maintenance inside a renter’s home. In fact, the home’s landlord says she’s forced to pay around $500 for every plumbing visit after a...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

