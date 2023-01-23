Laurie Ann Goettl, age 56, of New Prague, died peacefully in her sleep with her husband at her side on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at her home. Laurie was born on April 8, 1966 in Minneapolis to Gordon Wells “Gordie” and Gerd Synove (Ekeberg) Olson. She graduated from Jefferson High School and then her natural adventurous spirit took her to San Diego State University to complete her degree in Graphic Art Design. After college, she returned to her roots in Minnesota, was playing on a softball team one day, when a teammate’s boyfriend brought a handsome friend along with him to the game. Fate intervened when the group gathered after the game and were throwing darts later that evening. Laurie’s eye was taken with that handsome young man (named Tom Goettl) and the two met bantering over playing volleyball on what Laurie thought was Tom’s team! From that night on, it was love at first sight and the two were married on May 20, 1995 at Normandale Highlands United Methodist Church in Bloomington, MN.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO