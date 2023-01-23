Read full article on original website
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service
JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,” First Christian Church’s pastor, Ari Douglas, said. “This church leaves behind...
WSPY NEWS
St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru closing on Saturday
Local lawmakers are looking into why St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru is closing later this week. A joint statement from State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock says they heard on Friday that the hospital will be temporarily closing this Saturday. Employees at the hospital are said to have received a note about the closure.
starvedrock.media
Over 600 pregnant women need to find new hospital
Over 600 pregnant women will have to find a new hospital to deliver their babies due to St. Margaret's closing its OB unit. It is unknown if other area hospitals were given prior notice to the OB unit closing, and it's unknown if area hospitals will be able to handle the influx in deliveries.
WSPY NEWS
Morris YMCA Officials Provide Update About Future New Building
Morris YMCA officials were in our studios last week providing more details about their future new 50,000 square foot facility. To further grow its impact in the community, the Y announced plans in 2018 for the development of the new facility in partnership with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. Morris...
wjol.com
UPDATE: Missing Frankfort Person Located Safe and Sound
UPDATE: WJOL has been informed that Ms. Randall has been found safe and sound. —————————————————————————— The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Renae Randall, a white, 63 year old woman who wandered from her home on foot around 3:30am today, January 24th. Her home is located near S. Grand Prairie Lane and W. Dove Lane in Frankfort Square in Frankfort Township. Randall is described as white, approximately 5′ 4″ and 112 lbs. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair, and is wearing a black puffy coat, blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Randall has medical conditions that may put her in danger.
Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curtis Brown’s family members are now working to bring his body back to Mississippi. Cindy Howard, Brown’s mother, said she is upset that she did not know that his body had been stolen from a Rockford funeral home until days later. Now, the family said the situation is only adding to […]
Suburban firefighter with terminal cancer dies after emotional escort home with fiancée, dog
There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, as the suburban firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.
MyStateline.com
Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist defending mom from boyfriend
Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist …. Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from...
walls102.com
Boiler Explosion kills 6 in Mendota on this date in 1895
MENDOTA – Six men were killed and a half dozen more injured on this date 127 years ago in a boiler explosion in north central Illinois. The C. Henning & Sons Brewery located on Jefferson Street in Mendota was the scene of a tremendous blast that leveled most of the five story building. Over $100,000 in damage was reported. Five of the six killed were Mendota men, and a snowstorm halted recovery efforts for over a day.
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead
Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
WIFR
Local gun shops struggle after Prtizker’s assault weapons ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two weeks since Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the state‘s ban on assault weapons, the debate is far from over. From assault weapons to large capacity magazines, gun shop owners say they used to sell out of their weapons but now a lot of them collect dust on their shelves.
Hundreds pack DuPage County Board meeting to criticize, laud sheriff over assault weapons ban
The meeting comes after the sheriff said he won't enforce the ban on assault weapons.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police
An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
starvedrock.media
Two Ruse Burglary Attempts Reported In Peru
Keep your guard up in Peru. The city's police department is investigating two so-called ruse burglaries. The first took place just after 1 Tuesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Rock Street. A man went into a home claiming to be from the water department. The fake worker distracted the homeowner enough that another man was able to get inside the home. The noise of the second scammer however alerted the homeowner to come back upstairs and two men and a woman allegedly left in a newer model SUV.
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
WIFR
More than 100 animals presumed dead after Rockford barn fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal is underway after a devastating barn fire early Monday morning. Just before 2 a.m., first responders dispatched to the 2800 block of Centerville Road to investigate. Residents told fire crews that the barn held chickens, cats and nearly 100 rabbits.
14-year-old boy missing from Aurora located
AURORA, Ill. — Police have located a missing 14-year-old boy in Aurora. The boy was reported missing on Jan. 23 and located on Jan. 25. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 630-256-5000.
WSPY NEWS
Geneva man sentenced to thirty years for murdering his wife
55-year-old Shadwick King, of Geneva, has been sentenced to thirty years in prison for the second time for murdering his wife, 32-year-old Kathleen King, back in 2014. King had been convicted and sentenced in 2015 to 30 years in prison, but an appellate court had ordered a fresh trial due to issues with an expert witness.
Coyotes pose greater threat to pets this time of year, officials warn
With coyote mating season underway, Cook County government is urging pet owners to take extra precautions to protect cats and dogs that could fall prey to the animals.
