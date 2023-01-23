Read full article on original website
NHL
Canucks ready to 'start something fresh' with Tocchet as coach
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as Canucks coach Sunday, less than 16 hours after Boudreau fought back tears on the bench and with the media following a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Tocchet ran his first practice Monday and admitted there isn't much time to implement all the system changes he's looking to make prior to making his debut with Vancouver on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW), but his players seemed willing to try a different approach after losing 10 of their past 11 games in regulation.
Yardbarker
‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier
In the wake of Darryl Sutter’s post-game comments about Jakob Pelletier on Saturday afternoon, longtime professional hockey goaltender Mike McKenna weighed in on the situation alongside Frank Seravalli on Monday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Live show. In an exchange that has been played and replayed tens of...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 23
* Jack Hughes became the first Florida-born player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season while skating opposite of fellow 2023 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who also found the back of the net Sunday. * Linus Ullmark earned his 25th win and joined a pair of fellow...
Yardbarker
Barry Trotz says he didn’t have ‘any interest’ in taking Canucks head coaching job
The Vancouver Canucks may have just made a coaching change, but it appears one of the top names on the market didn’t have any interest in joining the team as Bruce Boudreau’s replacement. Barry Trotz, who has served as the head coach of the Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals,...
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn’t around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand’s first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Penguins goaltender Jarry out until after the All-Star break
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry's on-again, off-again season is now off again. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that the two-time All-Star will miss at least two games with an upper-body injury. Jarry was scheduled to start Tuesday night against Florida but reported an upper-body issue when...
Columbus Blue Jackets exploring trade options with Vladislav Gavrikov
EDMONTON, Alberta – Vladislav Gavrikov is a popular guy at Rogers Arena. The Blue Jackets’ pending free-agent defenseman met with Edmonton reporters after practice Tuesday and was asked if he was aware the Oilers had interest in acquiring him before the March 3 trade deadline. Stalled in talks about a contract extension with Columbus, Gavrikov has surfaced as an intriguing “rental” option for quality depth.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Can Have a 2nd-Generation Player in Justin Richards
Considering the Columbus Blue Jackets have only been around for 23 years at this point, there haven’t been many chances for father-son duos to represent the organization. There’s currently one second-generation Blue Jacket on the roster which is Columbus native Cole Sillinger, whose father, Mike, was a journeyman around the league and spent two seasons in Ohio. Now there’s another potential opportunity for a son of a former Blue Jacket to wear the union blue; however, it’s not the son of a former player.
FOX Sports
Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn't played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
