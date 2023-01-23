Read full article on original website
Frye a slam dunk for Scholar Athlete nominee
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Jaylen Golston from Keenan and Adrian Frye...
Keenan standout and Gamecock commit Fulwiley named McDonald's All-American
(WACH) — Keenan girls basketball standout and South Carolina commit MiLaysia Fulwiley's spotlight keeps growing as she was named a McDonald's All-American on Tuesday. She is one of 24 girls named to the roster for the nation's top high school basketball all-star game. Fulwiley is the sixth player all...
Keenan Girls sweep Gray Collegiate
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The Keenan Raiders girls basketball team took the regular season series with Gray Collegiate on Friday via 59-47 win at home in the Rush's High School Hoops game of the week. The Raiders were lead by MiLaysia Fulwiley who had 26 points.
Former commissioner Vince Ford to be namesake of new Richland One school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One will honor a former board member a community advocate by naming a new early learning center after him, officials released Wednesday. The name for the Vince Ford Early Learning Center was approved by the school board during Tuesday's meeting, officials said. Ford, who was a Richland One board member for 24 years, and also served as senior vice president of community affairs with Prisma Health, died in late December 2022.
Midlands Tech, Richland One offering youth apprenticeship program for 2023
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One and Midlands Technical College officials are partnering with the Columbia Chamber to offer the a youth apprenticeship program in 2023. Juniors and Seniors in Richland One can apply for the Midlands Youth Apprenticeship Program (MYA), during an informational session on February 1.
No. 8 Gamecocks prepare for ITA kickoff after historic weekend
(WACH) - Morale is high as the South Carolina men's tennis team moved to No. 8 in the latest coaches poll. After a two decade drought, South Carolina took down the 18th ranked Tar Heels. "We had to win every single match to win, and we somehow pulled it out...
More than a game: Gray Collegiate boys basketball rallies around teammate
West Columbia, SC (WACH) - — As you'd expect from any team ranked second in South Carolina 2-A boys basketball, practice for Gray Collegiate is competitive and tight knit. Monday's practice though, a little more special with senior Mychael Mitchell back on the court. "It's beautiful," teammate and fellow...
Gray Collegiate gets revenge against Keenan
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- In a thrilling Rush's High School Hoops game of the week the Gray Collegiate War Eagles got a big road win against Keenan. Keenan won the first game on Tuesday after a scary injury to Mychael Mitchell ended the game with seconds left on the clock.
Nearly $2M grant awarded to 2 South Carolina higher education schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Congressman James E. Clyburn announced nearly $2 million dollars in grants from the Postsecondary Student Success Program for Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The funding was made possible through the Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE). “Providing support for...
"It's all coming together": Zia Cooke peaking at perfect time for Gamecocks
(WACH) - Zia Cooke has always been a weapon for the Gamecocks, but now as a senior she is has been on a tear. "Coach [Dawn Staley] was actually talking to me today, and she was like 'it took you four years to take good shots', and I was like yeah it was just God's timing," said senior Zia Cooke.
Crisis in the Classroom: Fight over school choice funding
COLUMBIA, SC — If you choose to send your child to a non-public school, should taxpayers pay for it?. Hundreds of people who rallied at the state capitol Wednesday say yes. People passionate about school choice agree on the importance of education for students and school choice, but how it's funded is.
South Carolina vs. LSU showdown officially sold out
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is 20-0 on the season and on February 12th they will battle the only other undefeated team in women's college basketball. Now, the stakes for that game have been taken to new heights. On Wednesday, the Gamecocks announcing the...
Richland Two student hospitalized after injury before classes started
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland Northeast student was hospitalized after an incident that took place just before the school day started, Richland Two officials confirmed Monday morning. School officials say several students witnessed the event, with teachers quickly responding to help. Said student is currently at the hospital...
Gamecocks Drop Road Game at Florida
Florida won for the fifth time in its last six SEC games Wednesday night, defeating South Carolina, 81-60. The Gators star big man, Colin Castleton, led the team with 18 points thanks to an efficient 7-of-10 shooting night on the team’s home floor. Florida shot 47.0 percent (31-for-66) for the game.
Community partners celebrate WWII veteran and Holocaust survivor 100th birthday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, WWII Battle of the Bulge Veteran and survivor of the Holocaust will celebrate his 100th birthday at his home in Columbia. OneNation Foundation and Operation Thank You are partnering together to honor Mr. David Hubbard's service to the country. "Mr. Hubbard is a...
Gov. McMaster to deliver 2023 'State of the State' Address
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor McMaster will deliver his 2023 'State of the State' address in Columbia Wednesday night. McMaster is expected to discuss to tout the State's economic growth, including a nearly $4 million budget surplus. He's also expected to discuss plans to raise the salaries of teachers and law enforcement, and acknowledge job growth in the state.
WWE star "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan stops by Kershaw County Sheriff's Office
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly two months after WWE wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan reportedly protected his home from an intruder, the Hall of Famer took a visit to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Duggan visited the KCSO headquarters to meet the team that responded to the...
Bats force West Columbia family out of their home
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands family says a bat infestations is the reason they are being forced to move. They have been dealing with it for more than a month and for health and safety reasons they are leaving. “I heard squeaking, I went up to investigate,...
Cracks in the Carolinas: Unearthing Elgin's Earthquakes
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The skyWACH Weather team has been digging a deeper into the swarm of earthquakes in Elgin that began around Christmas of 2021. In this WACH Fox special, we talk with scientists studying the more than 80 quakes and learn how rare this swarm is. We...
Two Lexington County middle school students accused of threatening classmates
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two Carolina Springs Middle School students were arrested and released on Tuesday after officials say they threatened students at their school. Lexington County deputies say the two students created a fake telephone number using an app, and texted threats to multiple students. They were...
