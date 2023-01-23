(WACH) - Zia Cooke has always been a weapon for the Gamecocks, but now as a senior she is has been on a tear. "Coach [Dawn Staley] was actually talking to me today, and she was like 'it took you four years to take good shots', and I was like yeah it was just God's timing," said senior Zia Cooke.

