Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Empress Anna’s Ice Palace
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit Empress Anna’s Ice Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. It was the site of an incredibly strange wedding. Was it a cruel joke? A strategic power move? Or something else?
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Lee’s Legendary Marbles and Collectables
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit Lee’s Legendary Marbles & Collectables in York, Nebraska. It’s a pilgrimage of sorts for serious collectors, and a curiosity for the casual passerby. Our podcast...
‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review
It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
PC Magazine
Why Writers Know Using ChatGPT Is a Bad Idea
Nearly everyone who writes or edits for a living knows instantly what's wrong with ChatGPT, the free AI tool that uses natural language input to produce text, answering prompts you give it. No, it's not that it's going to take our jobs. The problem with having ChatGPT or any other AI write articles is that it will be wrong or do a poor job, and it will lead to lawsuits.
Michigan Daily
Digital Culture’s 2022 in review
2022 was a year that felt like my humanity was restored. Morbius memes. Gentleminions. “No Maidens” jokes from Elden Ring. In 2020 nature was healing, but in 2022 WE were healing. For the most part. Some of us felt the need to cheat at chess while others felt the need to cheat on our wives (hey Try Guys: I’ll join your troupe of goofy dudes). Looking back at everything in this article makes me feel a bit wistful, but also glad that all of it is behind us now. If I had one word to explain the year, it would be “debaucherous.”
5 new books to read this week
New releases range from the Gothic to the post-apocalyptic…Fiction1. The Mysterious Case Of The Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett is published in hardback by Viper, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.99). Available now🚨Exciting Book Mail🚨My copy of The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by @JaniceHallett has arrived and I can’t wait to get stuck in! @ViperBooks pic.twitter.com/GGxWhc8WJX— Susie’s Book Reviews (@susiesbookrevs) January 13, 2023Janice Hallett’s latest offering, The Mysterious Case Of The Alperton Angels, tells the tale of true crime writer, Amanda Bailey. She’s attempting to track down a baby who narrowly escaped the clutches of the sinister Alperton Angels cult...
booktrib.com
Books & Looks Podcast: Exploring Resistance in Occupied France
Books & Looks: Real Books for Real Readers was started as a podcast to supplement Blaine Desantis’ website, ViewsOnBooks.com, and expand into audio interviews with authors. With Books & Looks, Blaine’s goal is to focus on real books that real people will read. At least half of the books he reviews are either new authors or unknown authors that many in the general public are unaware of. After a segment reviewing books or interviewing authors, Blaine ends each episode with a discussion of the movies and TV shows he is currently watching.
Two Members of the Doors Sell Music, Publishing Rights to Primary Wave
Primary Wave Music has acquired the rights of two founding members of the Doors, guitarist Robby Krieger and late keyboardist Ray Manzarek, as they pertain to the band. The acquisition includes their interests in the group’s music publishing catalog, recordings, trademarks, and merchandise rights and income, among other things. The deal does not include the interests of late singer Jim Morrison or drummer John Densmore. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although a source tells Variety the numbers were “big.” While the original band was only active from its 1965 formation through Morrison’s death in 1971, it racked up a formidable...
Comments / 0