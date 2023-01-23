Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
wach.com
Keenan standout and Gamecock commit Fulwiley named McDonald's All-American
(WACH) — Keenan girls basketball standout and South Carolina commit MiLaysia Fulwiley's spotlight keeps growing as she was named a McDonald's All-American on Tuesday. She is one of 24 girls named to the roster for the nation's top high school basketball all-star game. Fulwiley is the sixth player all...
wach.com
Golston gains Scholar Athlete nomination
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Adrian Frye from Gray Collegiate and Jaylen...
HS FBall: Smith verbally commits to South Carolina
SAVANNAH (WSAV) – One of the top players in Georgia verbally committed to University of South Carolina on Jan. 24 at Tippet Gymnasium. Calvary Day junior Michael Smith will head just north of Savannah to Columbia. “I’m going home to South Carolina,” the junior said in the packed auditorium with students, media and family anxiously […]
AOL Corp
South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game
MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
wach.com
Keenan Girls sweep Gray Collegiate
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The Keenan Raiders girls basketball team took the regular season series with Gray Collegiate on Friday via 59-47 win at home in the Rush's High School Hoops game of the week. The Raiders were lead by MiLaysia Fulwiley who had 26 points.
Elijah Griffin Set To Visit South Carolina
Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is preparing to pay South Carolina's football program another visit.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Justin Scott to UGA, South Carolina on a Roll, Terry Bussey
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines if five-star DT Justin Scott will land...
wach.com
More than a game: Gray Collegiate boys basketball rallies around teammate
West Columbia, SC (WACH) - — As you'd expect from any team ranked second in South Carolina 2-A boys basketball, practice for Gray Collegiate is competitive and tight knit. Monday's practice though, a little more special with senior Mychael Mitchell back on the court. "It's beautiful," teammate and fellow...
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina analyst reportedly leaves for MAC coordinator position
South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, FootballScoop reported on Wednesday. Weber was a special teams analyst with the Gamecocks after he spent the previous 4 seasons on the staff of his alma mater, Kansas State. Weber was a wide receiver and special teams standout for the Wildcats. He spent his first 2 years (2017-18) on staff as an offensive graduate assistant, and the next 2 seasons (2019-20) in a full-time role as the special teams quality control coach.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina adds commitment from 4-star TE in class of 2024
South Carolina is continuing to make progress in the class of 2024. The Gamecocks added a commitment from 4-star tight end Michael Smith on Tuesday afternoon. He made the announcement during a ceremony at his high school:. Smith is a major addition to South Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class. He’s the...
kool1027.com
High School Girls and Boys Basketball Scores From Tuesday Night
Last night in girl’s and boy’s high school basketball Lugoff Elgin traveled to Irmo with both teams still looking for their first region win of the season. The Irmo Lady Yellow Jackets would get the hard fought win 56-43 dropping the Lady Demons record to 2-19 overall and 2-5 in region play. In the boy’s game the Demons were looking to upset the number sixth ranked team in class 4A. The game would go back and fourth going into the fourth quarter when the Demons would pull off the upset 56-50. The win improves Lugoff Elgin’s record to 10-11 overall and 1-4 in region play. Next for Lugoff Elgin is a home game against Ridge View on Friday night and you can listen to all the action starting with the girl’s game. Airtime is set for 5:45 on Kool 102.7 with the boy’s game to follow.
wach.com
Gray Collegiate gets revenge against Keenan
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- In a thrilling Rush's High School Hoops game of the week the Gray Collegiate War Eagles got a big road win against Keenan. Keenan won the first game on Tuesday after a scary injury to Mychael Mitchell ended the game with seconds left on the clock.
Michael Smith Announces Decision
Tight end Michael Smith ended his recruitment on Tuesday, committing to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Michael Smith commits to South Carolina Gamecocks
During an announcement ceremony on Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Michael Smith announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team. Smith is the No. 6-ranked tight end in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect out of Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) lists 30 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Ohio State.
wach.com
Beal, Boston appear on Naismith defensive player of the year watch list
(WACH) - Two Gamecocks are in the running for defensive player of the year. South Carolina women's basketball seniors Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal made the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year 2023 Watch List on Tuesday. Last year’s winner, Boston could become the award’s first repeat winner,...
REACTION: Gamecocks Get Modern-Day Tight End In Michael Smith
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football staff new tight end commit Michael Smith fits the present mold at his position.
wach.com
"It's all coming together": Zia Cooke peaking at perfect time for Gamecocks
(WACH) - Zia Cooke has always been a weapon for the Gamecocks, but now as a senior she is has been on a tear. "Coach [Dawn Staley] was actually talking to me today, and she was like 'it took you four years to take good shots', and I was like yeah it was just God's timing," said senior Zia Cooke.
wach.com
Gamecocks Drop Road Game at Florida
Florida won for the fifth time in its last six SEC games Wednesday night, defeating South Carolina, 81-60. The Gators star big man, Colin Castleton, led the team with 18 points thanks to an efficient 7-of-10 shooting night on the team’s home floor. Florida shot 47.0 percent (31-for-66) for the game.
wach.com
Nearly $2M grant awarded to 2 South Carolina higher education schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Congressman James E. Clyburn announced nearly $2 million dollars in grants from the Postsecondary Student Success Program for Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The funding was made possible through the Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE). “Providing support for...
Comments / 0