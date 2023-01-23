Watford City’s Jaelyn Ogle named Gatorade North Dakota Girls Cross Country Player of the Year

WATFORD CITY, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Watford City senior Jaelyn Ogle has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade North Dakota Girl Cross Country Player of the Year, making her the first Gatorade North Dakota Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Watford City High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Ogle as North Dakota’s best high school girls cross country player.

The 5-foot-1 senior raced to the Class A individual state championship this past season with a time of 18:15.6. Ogle won eight races, including victories at the Williston Invitational, Mandan Kiwanis Invitational, and Anderson/Stavn Meet. She also won the North Dakota/Minnesota/South Dakota/Canada Border Battle.

Ogle has signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at Mississippi State University this fall and will have the opportunity to run with her older sister, Hayley, in the Bulldogs’ program.

She joins recent Gatorade North Dakota Girls Cross Country Players of the Year Eleni Lovgren (2021-22, Williston High School) and Meghan Ford (2020-21, 2019-20, & 2018-19, Jamestown High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

