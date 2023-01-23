Read full article on original website
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series
The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are in mourning after that shocking death in episode two of ‘The Last of Us’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us is not shying away from killing off main characters, as fans are already traumatized by the second big death in as many episodes. The second episode of the series,...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
wegotthiscovered.com
Dan Harmon eerily foreshadowed Justin Roiland’s downfall over five years ago
As Adult Swim and the huge Rick and Morty fanbase struggle to micro-manage the controversy surrounding Justin Roiland and the domestic violence allegations leveled against him, the internet finds an old interview of his creative partner Dan Harmon foreshadowing his downfall by warning people that your heroes aren’t who you think they are.
‘Blue Bloods’ Is Bringing Back a Major Blast From Danny Reagan’s Past in New Episode
While things are looking up for Danny Reagan, it looks like he’s getting someone else from his past back on Blue Bloods. Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, will meet up with his childhood buddy Mickey Patrick, played by Tom Cavanagh. Mickey also is a former criminal. But he’s returning in the episode titled The Big Leagues. In it, Mickey asks Danny to help him find his missing fiancee.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
William Frawley: The TV Trials, Tribulations, and Feuds of the "I Love Lucy" and "My Three Sons" Star
He was talented and courageous, but had a drinking problem and was difficult to work with. A legendary character from early films, William Frawley became a TV household name as one of the stars of the legendary I Love Lucy series, and later on the My Three Sons sitcom.
EW.com
How That '90s Show handles Danny Masterson's character Steven Hyde
Every single original That '70s Show main character returns in Netflix's That '90s Show revival — except for one. The new series is set during 1995 and reunites most of the original That '70s Show characters as Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Eric and Donna make multiple appearances throughout the season visiting Leia and seeing their parents, including Donna's dad Bob (Don Stark). Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) appear in the premiere to visit the Formans before their "second remarriage" and drop the bomb on Red and Kitty that Leia's new crush Jay (Mace Coronel) is actually their teenage son. And Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) returns in episode 2 as the owner of a salon chain called "Chez Fez" and gives Kitty a haircut and gossip session explaining why he and Jackie broke up (they were together when the original series ended).
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
‘Gunsmoke’: Did James Arness and Amanda Blake Date in Real Life?
Many 'Gunsmoke' fans enjoyed the relationship between Miss Kitty and Matt Dillon. But what about the actors who played them?
