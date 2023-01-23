Read full article on original website
Investigation Continues Into Deadly Hit-And-Run That Happened Near Border
WMTW
Portland Police investigate bank robbery on Forest Avenue
PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a man following a bank robbery in Portland on Wednesday. The Portland Police Department say the bank robbery happened at Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. According to officials, the man, most likely in his late 40s or early 50s, got away...
Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham
DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
whdh.com
2 NH residents charged with abandoning dog found on bridge
SHELBURNE, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire residents are facing animal cruelty charges in connection with a dog that was found abandoned on the edge of a bridge. Travis Melton and Jessica Allen, of Berlin, were arrested on cruelty to animal charges for abandoning the dog on Hogan Road in Shelburne. Both are due back in court in March.
Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say
YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
WMTW
'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike
Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
WMTW
York County hit hard by the latest snowstorm to blow into Maine
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Some Kennebunk neighborhoods could be in the dark for two to three more days, said the town’s fire chief. Because of that, the fire department has set up a warming shelter at the Kennebunk High School gymnasium for anyone who needs a warm place to stay or a place to charge their electronic devices. That shelter will remain open overnight.
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Maine
A woman died over the weekend after crashing into a tree along a snowmobile path in Andover, Maine, according to the state's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Dorothy McPherson, 46, from Mexico, Maine, was riding on her snowmobile on the trail and apparently missed a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge, before crashing into the tree, authorities said.
WMTW
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
WMTW
Portland issues another parking ban
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland has declared another parking ban for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This time it is only for the Yellow Zone in the downtown area. The Yellow Zone is the area bounded by Cumberland Avenue, Franklin Street, Commercial Street, and State Street. Click...
Caught on camera: Man swipes tip jar from Turner diner
TURNER, Maine — A small business in Turner is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a jar of tips. The container believed to have a little under $100 in it was taken on Sunday, according to Roger Williams the co-owner of Bear Pond Variety.
newscentermaine.com
Trial underway in Portland for man accused of abusing several women
One woman filed a lawsuit in 2021 alleging Philip Chenevert of sexually abusing her in the 1990s. After that was filed, two more women made similar claims.
WMUR.com
Fire destroys Rochester home; police officer helps residents, their pets to safety
A Rochester family is safe thanks to the quick actions of a police officer. Two people and a pet made it out of this fire after hearing the smoke alarms go off. The fire happened on Old Dover Road Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. A police officer used a fire...
WPFO
Can you identify the Maine mystery critter in this nighttime trail camera photo?
ANDOVER (BDN) -- Sometimes trail cameras can provide us with amazing and beautiful images that take our breath away. Other times, given the limitations of the technology and the conditions, they can give us fits — to the point where we can’t really tell exactly what we’re seeing.
whdh.com
Police: NH man arrested after returning to McDonald’s with axe after being told restaurant was closed
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man from Webster, New Hampshire, is facing simple assault and trespassing charges after he allegedly confronted fast food employees with an axe, according to police in Manchester. Eric Mayville was arrested hours after officers were first called to the McDonald’s on Hanover Street late Sunday...
WMTW
Fire damages Wells wastewater treatment plant, knocking it offline
WELLS, Maine — The Wells wastewater treatment plant was not operating Wednesday following a fire Tuesday night. The facility was already without power following Monday's snow storm and was running on a generator, but York County Emergency Management Director Art Cleaves told Maine's Total Coverage that the generator broke down around 5 p.m. Tuesday and caused a fire.
WMTW
Maine Med reports a rise in cardiac emergencies related to shoveling
PORTLAND, Maine — With back-to-back storms, snow has been piling up across Maine. As people work to clear their driveways, Maine Medical Center in Portland is reporting a rise in cardiac emergencies related to shoveling. "You really want to slow down, take breaks, don't kind of rush to get...
Raymond, New Hampshire, Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim
A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. On a GoFundMe page, the sister of Ben Bennett said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
