The investigation continues into a deadly hit-and-run that happened near the border of Maine and New Hampshire. The victim, who has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Bryant, was walking towards Fryeburg, Maine Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle in Conway. The vehicle that hit him was found a short time later, but the name of the driver hasn’t been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-356-5715.

FRYEBURG, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO