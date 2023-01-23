Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced for 2019 Robbery of KeyBank in Utica
A downstate New Yorker has been sentenced to more than three-years in federal prison for a 2019 Utica bank robbery. William Maybank, a 56-year-old man from New York City, previously pleaded guilty to holding-up the KeyBank branch on Mohawk Street in August of 2019. Maybank was sentenced this week to 39-months behind bars by United States District Court Judge David Hurd. Additionally, the judge imposed a 5-year term of post release supervision.
Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
Employee duo arrested for 5.8K in larceny from Target
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police (NHP) responded to the Target on Seneca Turnpike on January 24 for reported larceny. Over the course of a month, 30-year-old Reginald Porter, and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, worked together to complete fraudulent transactions. This resulted in a theft of over $5,800 worth of merchandise from the Target, According to NHP.
See suspect open fire on 3 Syracuse police officers; one 18-year-old charged (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chilling videos released by Syracuse police Wednesday show how a person opened fire on three police officers Tuesday afternoon. The person, who was walking across Fabius Street, ran when officers pulled up in an unmarked SUV. The person turned and opened fire on the officers, forcing...
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
SPD: “Investigation progressing” into shooting death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police will only say their investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz is progressing. So far police have said nothing about any arrests in this case. Her death is still top of mind for many in the community. Snow covered her memorial...
2 employees with Target contractor accused of stealing nearly $6,000 from the store
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people from Utica who worked for a company that contracts with Target were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from the store over the course of a month. New Hartford police say officers were called to the store in Sangertown...
Syracuse man busted for guns, drugs as he made a ghost gun on 3-D printer, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday on charges he was selling drugs and building ghost guns using a 3-D printer in his home, police said. Investigators searching the man’s home at 1028 N. State St. found handguns, two long guns and parts such as magazines and caliber ammunition, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said during a news conference Wednesday.
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
11 arrested after four day operation in Onondaga County focusing on weapons/narcotics trafficking
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11 people were arrested and 10 illegal guns/weapons were seized after a four-day operation in Onondaga County by the New York State Police Department. From January 18 through January 22, the NYSPD focused on weapons and narcotics trafficking. During the operation, five two-person teams managed traffic stops and investigations in […]
Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
18-year-old charged with attempted murder for shooting at 3 Syracuse officers, police say
Syracuse, N.Y.— An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers after he shot at them Tuesday afternoon, according to court records. Tajh E. Smith, of Salina, shot at officers at least two times using a .45-caliber handgun at 3:35 p.m. in the 500...
North Country man accused of felony DWAI drugs: NYSP
CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in Jefferson County, authorities say. Robert H. Demers, 41, of Carthage, NY was arrested just before midnight Monday by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one felony count of DWAI (drugs; w/a previous conviction within ten-years).
Inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility gets more time behind bars following violent attack on female officer
MARCY, N.Y. – An inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy was sentenced to six more years behind bars following a violent attack on a female officer in 2021 that left her with a broken nose and a concussion. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police...
Taxpayers will pay former superintendent more than $200,000 to resign after DWAI charge
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Former superintendent of the Baldwinsville Central School District Jason Thomson resigned from the position after he was arrested last October after crowd surfing over students and driving under the influence of alcohol. The Baldwinsville School Board voted Monday to accept Thomson’s resignation, ending all legal battle...
2 charged following shooting in Endicott
Following a shots fired incident, a Syracuse man and an Endicott man were taken into custody by the Endicott Police Department.
