ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WIBX 950

Man Sentenced for 2019 Robbery of KeyBank in Utica

A downstate New Yorker has been sentenced to more than three-years in federal prison for a 2019 Utica bank robbery. William Maybank, a 56-year-old man from New York City, previously pleaded guilty to holding-up the KeyBank branch on Mohawk Street in August of 2019. Maybank was sentenced this week to 39-months behind bars by United States District Court Judge David Hurd. Additionally, the judge imposed a 5-year term of post release supervision.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Employee duo arrested for 5.8K in larceny from Target

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police (NHP) responded to the Target on Seneca Turnpike on January 24 for reported larceny. Over the course of a month, 30-year-old Reginald Porter, and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, worked together to complete fraudulent transactions. This resulted in a theft of over $5,800 worth of merchandise from the Target, According to NHP.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man busted for guns, drugs as he made a ghost gun on 3-D printer, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday on charges he was selling drugs and building ghost guns using a 3-D printer in his home, police said. Investigators searching the man’s home at 1028 N. State St. found handguns, two long guns and parts such as magazines and caliber ammunition, Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said during a news conference Wednesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Damar Thompson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville theft leads to arrest

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

11 arrested after four day operation in Onondaga County focusing on weapons/narcotics trafficking

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11 people were arrested and 10 illegal guns/weapons were seized after a four-day operation in Onondaga County by the New York State Police Department. From January 18 through January 22, the NYSPD focused on weapons and narcotics trafficking. During the operation, five two-person teams managed traffic stops and investigations in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Chief is ’embarrassed’ officer ‘tampered’ with sister’s DWI arrest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile tells NewsChannel 9 he was “embarrassed” by watching footage that shows his officer’s suspected inference with a DWI arrest. In an interview with Newsmakers, Cecile opened up about the investigation into Officer Milton Sustache’s actions when he responded to the drunk driving crash of his sister, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of felony DWAI drugs: NYSP

CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in Jefferson County, authorities say. Robert H. Demers, 41, of Carthage, NY was arrested just before midnight Monday by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one felony count of DWAI (drugs; w/a previous conviction within ten-years).
CARTHAGE, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy