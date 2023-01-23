ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Plane crash on Highway 74

Cal Fire responded to a plane crash on Highway 74 and Dockery Lane just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the single-engine plane had a hard landing in a field. No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel The post Plane crash on Highway 74 appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people taken to the hospital after three-car crash on Highway 74

A three-car crash had part of Highway 74 temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon. An official with Cal Fire said it happened around 4 p.m. near mile post 90. The crash spread to both lanes so there was a full closure in the area. Two people were taken to the hospital and there is no word on their conditions. According The post Two people taken to the hospital after three-car crash on Highway 74 appeared first on KESQ.
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy