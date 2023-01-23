Read full article on original website
Related
Second hiker found in area in California where Julian Sands is missing
A 75-year-old hiker was rescued on Tuesday after he was lost on the same California mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing earlier this month.
krcrtv.com
California Earthquake Authority looking for contractors for Brace and Bolt Program
EUREKA, Calif. — In light of multiple recent earthquakes in Humboldt County, state officials were in the area this week to spread the word about how residents can protect their homes before the next big shake. Officials from the California Earthquake Authority were in Eureka Wednesday to speak about...
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
Plane crash on Highway 74
Cal Fire responded to a plane crash on Highway 74 and Dockery Lane just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the single-engine plane had a hard landing in a field. No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel The post Plane crash on Highway 74 appeared first on KESQ.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Arizona woman identified as pedestrian killed in PB crash
An Arizona woman has been named as the person killed by a vehicle while standing on a Pacific Beach sidewalk, announced the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Two people taken to the hospital after three-car crash on Highway 74
A three-car crash had part of Highway 74 temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon. An official with Cal Fire said it happened around 4 p.m. near mile post 90. The crash spread to both lanes so there was a full closure in the area. Two people were taken to the hospital and there is no word on their conditions. According The post Two people taken to the hospital after three-car crash on Highway 74 appeared first on KESQ.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
krcrtv.com
Primary care provider shortage hits California; Northstate hospital aims to recruit more
REDDING, Calif. — Do you have a primary care doctor? If you do, you are one of the few who have one in California. More than 8 million California residents live in areas without enough primary care providers. According to new data from the Health Resources and Services Administration,...
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
TODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
Comments / 0