Katie Hathaway: Permitless carry is 'terrifying' idea that won't make anyone safer

The New England Journal of Medicine recently reported that as of 2020, guns are now the leading cause of death for American children and teens. Further research by the Small Arms Survey shows that we have more firearms in this country than people, and our communities continue to bleed as hundreds of families are devastated every day.

The nonprofit group Every Town for Gun Safety has also determined that more than 7,000 Floridians are shot and killed or wounded in an average year. It is unacceptable, and it’s terrifying that Gov. Ron DeSantis expects lawmakers to pass permitless carry, erroneously known as “constitutional carry,” this 2023 legislative session.

Rights come with responsibility. Florida’s current permitting system ensures that people carrying guns in public have passed a criminal background check and have undergone firearm safety training, both of which are critical components of responsible gun ownership. We have requirements to operate a motor vehicle, a boat or to fish — it is not unreasonable to keep a system in place to determine who can carry deadly weapons in public.

Permitless carry is a threat to public safety and especially to our dedicated law enforcement professionals — the first responders who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Lawmakers who claim to “Back the Blue” should listen to the sheriffs and police chiefs across the country (including Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and Sheriff John Mina of Orange County) who believe permitless carry puts them and the greater public in danger. It is easy to support law enforcement with words — but any attempt to gut our permitting system indicates the exact opposite.

Bottom line: I believe that more people will needlessly die if permitless carry is passed in Florida. Gun violence is a public health crisis. Our children are dying, and our communities are traumatized. Legislation that puts guns everywhere, at any time and in anyone’s hands is a step toward dismantling our state’s culture of responsible gun ownership.

I urge lawmakers to put public safety over politics and special interest gun lobby donations. And I encourage citizens to reach out to Florida’s Legislature to speak in opposition of eliminating our state’s concealed weapons permitting system. Lives depend on it.

Katie Hathaway, Neptune Beach

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.