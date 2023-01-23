Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
953wiki.com
Indiana and Kentucky Governor's Direct Flags Half Staff
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, have directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California.
Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
KFVS12
Ill. Secretary of State’s Office reveals rejected vanity plates in 2022
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office revealed rejected vanity plates in 2022. According to a release from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, last year, 54,236 Illinoisans requested vanity and personalized plates and 383 were rejected due to their “tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read.”
KFVS12
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
wdrb.com
County jailers sue Kentucky corrections agency over state inmates kept in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four elected Kentucky jailers and their statewide association have sued the Kentucky Department of Corrections, claiming it routinely fails to move inmates in county jails to state facilities. The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges that the corrections department relies on county...
Virginia family sentenced after performing decade-long ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’ of family member
"The defendants slapped, kicked, and pushed the victim, beat her with wooden board, and, on one occasion, hog-tied her hands and feet and dragged her down the stairs in front of her children."
FOX Carolina
‘Uncomfortable and upsetting:’ SC state representative files bill to ban teaching of slave owners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As some Republicans attempt to censor the teaching of Black history by banning the teaching of “Critical Race Theory,” one state representative decided to fight back with a new bill. On January 24, State Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins) filed a bill banning schools...
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
whvoradio.com
Fugitive Arrested In Lyon County
A welfare check in Lyon County last week led to the arrest of a North Carolina man who was wanted on a theft-related warrant. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams conducted the welfare check on Gum Street in Kuttawa around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, January 18. During their investigation,...
KFVS12
Mo. DNR receives more than $5.8M to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will receive more than $5.8 million in federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites across the state. The funding, allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is in addition to the $3 million the department has been receiving annually from the U.S. Department of Interior.
KFVS12
Legal battle continues over Illinois gun ban
Snow was falling in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert...
One candidate has dropped more than $1 million on ads in Kentucky's gubernatorial race
Less than one month into the 2023 Kentucky governor's race, Republican Kelly Craft has already spent more than $1 million on ads. Craft, who served as the ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump's administration, has dropped more than $1.1 million on ads as she works to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
KFVS12
Power outages reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as a winter storm moved through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, January 25. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could be to blame. As of 3 p.m., thousands of customers are without electricity in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. According...
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
New lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban filed downstate
Another lawsuit has been filed downstate challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons law. This time the lawsuit was filed in White County on behalf of more than 1,000 plaintiffs including dozens of firearms dealers.
