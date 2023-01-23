ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Indiana and Kentucky Governor's Direct Flags Half Staff

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, have directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
KFVS12

Ill. Secretary of State’s Office reveals rejected vanity plates in 2022

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office revealed rejected vanity plates in 2022. According to a release from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, last year, 54,236 Illinoisans requested vanity and personalized plates and 383 were rejected due to their “tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read.”
ILLINOIS STATE
whvoradio.com

Fugitive Arrested In Lyon County

A welfare check in Lyon County last week led to the arrest of a North Carolina man who was wanted on a theft-related warrant. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams conducted the welfare check on Gum Street in Kuttawa around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, January 18. During their investigation,...
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Mo. DNR receives more than $5.8M to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will receive more than $5.8 million in federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites across the state. The funding, allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is in addition to the $3 million the department has been receiving annually from the U.S. Department of Interior.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Legal battle continues over Illinois gun ban

Snow was falling in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News Desk 1/24/23. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

One candidate has dropped more than $1 million on ads in Kentucky's gubernatorial race

Less than one month into the 2023 Kentucky governor's race, Republican Kelly Craft has already spent more than $1 million on ads. Craft, who served as the ambassador to the United Nations during former President Donald Trump's administration, has dropped more than $1.1 million on ads as she works to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as a winter storm moved through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, January 25. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could be to blame. As of 3 p.m., thousands of customers are without electricity in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. According...
MISSOURI STATE
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY

