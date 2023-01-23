ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp

Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death. Waterloo Police have now identified the person they say died in a stabbing. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school and construction zones. According to a 2021 State Patrol report, El Paso County leads the state with the fastest speeds in slow zones. In the state, there have been 10,000 people cited for speeding in school or construction zones throughout the state in a three-year period.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead following Friday morning house fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Pueblo Friday morning. According to the Pueblo Fire Deparment, the early morning fire fully engulfed a home in southwest Pueblo, on Palmer Avenue. Just before 9 a.m., investigators were still on scene to determine the cause of that fire, which they said killed one adult.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

