Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 injured after shots fired at vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured after shots were fired at their vehicle on the way to a trailer park early Saturday morning in southeast Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police said they responded to a shooting call near Fountain Boulevard and Union Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. when...
KKTV
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Colorado Avenue. Both directions of Nevada were closed for a short period of time. Details on...
KKTV
WATCH: Trial date set for man accused of killing 17-year-old Walgreens employee in Colorado Springs
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. WATCH: Drawing of ballot positions for 2023 Colorado Springs elections. Updated: 4 hours ago. WATCH: Colorado State Patrol addresses dangerous drivers after emergency vehicle was hit by...
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
KKTV
WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp
Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death. Waterloo Police have now identified the person they say died in a stabbing. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent.
KKTV
‘Deeply saddened and disgusted,’ police chiefs in Colorado respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KKTV) - Pueblo’s police chief shared a message on Friday hours before the release of video footage tied to the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Less than one hour after the video was released, the police chief for Colorado Springs also shared a message. Nichols died three days after a...
KKTV
Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school and construction zones. According to a 2021 State Patrol report, El Paso County leads the state with the fastest speeds in slow zones. In the state, there have been 10,000 people cited for speeding in school or construction zones throughout the state in a three-year period.
KKTV
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
KKTV
WATCH: Bond reduced for man accused of killing father of 8 in Colorado Springs
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 2 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
KKTV
1 dead following Friday morning house fire in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Pueblo Friday morning. According to the Pueblo Fire Deparment, the early morning fire fully engulfed a home in southwest Pueblo, on Palmer Avenue. Just before 9 a.m., investigators were still on scene to determine the cause of that fire, which they said killed one adult.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
KKTV
8 arrested and stolen vehicles recovered in the Pueblo area over the past week
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of eight people and the recovery of four stolen vehicles in the past week. The law enforcement agency joined the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in the operation.
KRDO
Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
KKTV
Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
KKTV
WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
KKTV
Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
KKTV
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By any measure, Rachel Jones has an incredible resume. She’s the female world record holder for most elevation gain in a year, the first-ever woman to climb 1,000 Manitou Inclines in a year, the 2022 female winner of the nationwide Max Vert Challenge. Most...
KKTV
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
