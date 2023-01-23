ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Learn to marinate chicken wings with Zunzi’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are a little over two weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday, which pretty much the day for wings. Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah takes a different approach to their wings and Larry Belton is in the kitchen with us to show us their take on the popular gameday snack.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
SAVANNAH, GA
matadornetwork.com

These Savannah Hotels Offer the Finest Southern Hospitality in the City

Savannah, Georgia is one of the oldest cities in the United States and has a rich history and culture that dates back to its founding in 1733. Known for being the first planned metropolis US, the many historic squares, antebellum architecture, art galleries, shops, restaurants, and parks charm visitors. This Southern hospitality and beauty are also mirrored in the many exceptional Savannah hotels.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Why is reading to kids at an early age important?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reading is essential and serves as the basic building block for all learning. That’s why it’s important to get books into the hands of children and their parents at early age. “Research shows from 0-to-3 years old. Children are exposed to 1 point 4...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Egg prices are hurting just about everyone’s pockets, including bakery and restaurant owners.  According to NBC, the national average cost of eggs has doubled in the last two years, with prices climbing to almost $10. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says she has felt the pinch. “Can’t get […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens with In-Person Events Feb. 1

Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) will take place February 1 – 28 in-person with the central theme, “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black culture, the festival will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as, historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Experience the world without leaving home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Have you ever wondered what it’s like to experience Savannah again for the first time?. One local family got to see through the eyes of someone who is not only completely new to town, but also to the country. A non-profit called International Experience places...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-Florida line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Save Beaufort County by demanding controlled growth

To many (perhaps most?) residential citizens of Beaufort County, it should be becoming quite evident that our county is steadily becoming overdeveloped. It’s been in the works for a long time, but development here now seems feral. The massive power poles and the tree butchering accommodating their power lines,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy