WJCL
'It can give us many more years of great service': Savannah landmark globe gets a makeover
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An iconic Savannah landmark is getting a facelift. The iconic globe that sits along Derenne Avenue right before Abercorn Street has stood in the spot since the 1950s. With all the recent construction going on in the area, many wondered what would happen to the globe.
allongeorgia.com
Lobster Dogs Food Truck at Georgia Southern Jan 27 and Tractor Supply Feb 2
Lobster Dogs Food Truck is returning to Statesboro this Friday, January 27 at Georgia Southern’s Student Union Building, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and Thursday, February 2 at Tractor Supply, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm. Menu items to choose from are rolls with lobster, crab, or shrimp...
wtoc.com
Learn to marinate chicken wings with Zunzi’s
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are a little over two weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday, which pretty much the day for wings. Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah takes a different approach to their wings and Larry Belton is in the kitchen with us to show us their take on the popular gameday snack.
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
matadornetwork.com
These Savannah Hotels Offer the Finest Southern Hospitality in the City
Savannah, Georgia is one of the oldest cities in the United States and has a rich history and culture that dates back to its founding in 1733. Known for being the first planned metropolis US, the many historic squares, antebellum architecture, art galleries, shops, restaurants, and parks charm visitors. This Southern hospitality and beauty are also mirrored in the many exceptional Savannah hotels.
WJCL
Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
wtoc.com
Why is reading to kids at an early age important?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reading is essential and serves as the basic building block for all learning. That’s why it’s important to get books into the hands of children and their parents at early age. “Research shows from 0-to-3 years old. Children are exposed to 1 point 4...
As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Egg prices are hurting just about everyone’s pockets, including bakery and restaurant owners. According to NBC, the national average cost of eggs has doubled in the last two years, with prices climbing to almost $10. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says she has felt the pinch. “Can’t get […]
wtoc.com
Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential. Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.
wtoc.com
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
Savannah Tribune
Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens with In-Person Events Feb. 1
Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) will take place February 1 – 28 in-person with the central theme, “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black culture, the festival will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as, historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in February
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near the new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years of...
wtoc.com
Experience the world without leaving home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Have you ever wondered what it’s like to experience Savannah again for the first time?. One local family got to see through the eyes of someone who is not only completely new to town, but also to the country. A non-profit called International Experience places...
Locals offer advice on raising livestock, gardening to help save money
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Although the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for grocery shoppers in the South edged down 0.3 percent in December, meats, poultry, fish and eggs continue to be a pinch in the pockets of some shoppers while leaving others to value the money saving traditions they grew up with. “People are definitely getting […]
wtoc.com
Savannah’s City Council set to share proposed changes to their alcohol ordinance Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s City Council has been holding meetings and public feedback sessions since October to discuss potential changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance. They’ve finally produced a list of revisions that’ll bring up at Thursday’s meeting and if they pass, they’ll go into effect on...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-Florida line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
yourislandnews.com
Save Beaufort County by demanding controlled growth
To many (perhaps most?) residential citizens of Beaufort County, it should be becoming quite evident that our county is steadily becoming overdeveloped. It’s been in the works for a long time, but development here now seems feral. The massive power poles and the tree butchering accommodating their power lines,...
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
