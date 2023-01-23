Wife of Laurel murder suspect makes first court appearance

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The woman accused of playing a role in the killings of four people in northeast Nebraska appeared in court Monday.

Carrie Jones, 43, of Laurel, appeared in the Cedar County District Court for her arraignment, where she pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony.

Hearings on other motions in Carrie Jones’ case were also held Monday morning. Her lawyer asked that the affidavit be unsealed so they could obtain a copy and prepare for the case. Her lawyer also asked to allow co-counsel due to the complexity of the case. Judge Bryan Meismer granted both motions and then immediately resealed the affidavit, stating he was doing so to preserve Carrie Jones’ and Jason Jones’ constitutional rights. Carrie Jones’ defense also motioned the court that the case be allowed a preliminary hearing. The judge granted the motion, ordering the case to be returned to County Court with the hearing to be held on February 15.

Carrie Jones was arrested on December 16, 2022 , being charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony. The Nebraska State Patrol stated in a release at the time that they found evidence on phones belonging to Carrie and Jason Jones that she played a role prior to the killings of Michele Ebeling, Gene Twiford, Janet Twiford, and Dana Twiford on August 4, 2023, in Laurel, Nebraska.

In the complaint charging Carrie Jones, it stated she “did kill Gene Twiford , purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice.” The complaint also states she tried to hide Jason Jones as well as tried to hide evidence. Not many other details are known as the affidavit for Carrie Jones’ arrest remains sealed.

Carrie Jones is the wife of Jason Jones, 42, who has been charged with the murder of the four victims. Jason Jones is accused of killing the four victims and then setting both homes on fire . Jason Jones has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KCAU 9 Afternoon Update

Jason Jones was also set to appear for arraignment Monday, but waived that right as his attorneys Friday filed a motion to quash sections of the Nebraska death penalty statutes as unconstitutional. Prosecutors filed notice on Tuesday that circumstances would justify a death sentence for Jason Jones if he’s convicted. A hearing on the motion to quash is set to be held on February 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.