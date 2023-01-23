Two arrested for drug trafficking after search of Upstate home

The search of an Oconee County home has resulted in two men being arrested for drug trafficking. Oconee County Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Clearmont Road near Seneca, on Thursday.

Drugs were found and seized during the search, a child was also found in the home. DSS was called in to remove the child from the home. 43 year old, Mario Demetric Stowers was arrested on charges of trafficking meth and heroin. 36 year old.

Dexter Lamar Mathis was also arrested following the search. He's charged with trafficking meth, possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute marijuana. Both suspects are currently being held at the Oconee County Jail.