CNET

The Location of Your Wi-Fi Router Matters. And Yours Is Probably in the Wrong Spot

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A slow home internet connection can make even the simplest Google search super frustrating. If you find that your Wi-Fi is always unstable, no matter what internet service provider you have or how many devices are connected, what do you do? Sometimes having your router professionally installed might not even solve the immense problem of a slow, weak internet connection. That's a massive headache if you work from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you just want to unwind with some Netflix at the end of the day.
CNET

Your iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri allows you to do so much with your voice. You can do basic things like make a phone call or get directions, but it can also get more complicated -- maybe you want to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater. And none of this requires the use of your hands.
ZDNet

How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines

If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
marthastewart.com

Your iPhone Has a Secret White Noise Feature—Here's How to Turn It on for Better Sleep or Focus

Long gone are the days when all phones did was make calls. With everything from music to GPS apps at our disposal, our smartphones give us access to just about anything we need. There might even be a few helpful features you aren't yet aware of. Did you know, for instance, that your iPhone can double as a sound machine? That's right—the device's secret white noise function can be turned on a flash when you need some help sleeping at night or focusing at work.
BGR.com

You’ll soon be able to see your Messenger chats as a widget on Windows

Developers are now able to create widgets for their apps on Windows 11 and the first third-party one to hit your screen is…from Meta?. In a blog post, Microsoft announced the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25284. The company noted that, with the release of the Windows App SDK 1.2 back in November of last year, developers can now build widgets for their apps.
msn.com

Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It

Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
SlashGear

How To Make Sure Your Home Firewall Is Actually Working

When using the internet at home, it can be easy to forget how vulnerable your data can be. Credit card information, logins, sensitive personal details — all things that you've likely put out into the digital ether and trusted to be safe. The reality is that many victims of cybercrime settle into a false sense of security, believing that a breach of online privacy couldn't possibly happen to them.
SlashGear

Here's Why Your iPhone's Weather App Is Wrong So Often

Have you ever made plans based on weather reports, only to be rained out when the day in question arrives? You're not alone. The forecast can be extremely fickle. Weather is an unpredictable beast that man can't truly, accurately predict. Folks are still scratching their heads about how you can feel wintry conditions and summer-like weather within the span of a few days, even in relatively consistent climates. Additionally, with the effects of global warming catching up to us, weather forecasts feel more and more like wishful stabs in the dark.
SlashGear

SlashGear

