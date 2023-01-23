Read full article on original website
CNET
The Location of Your Wi-Fi Router Matters. And Yours Is Probably in the Wrong Spot
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A slow home internet connection can make even the simplest Google search super frustrating. If you find that your Wi-Fi is always unstable, no matter what internet service provider you have or how many devices are connected, what do you do? Sometimes having your router professionally installed might not even solve the immense problem of a slow, weak internet connection. That's a massive headache if you work from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you just want to unwind with some Netflix at the end of the day.
Can You Use Your Own Router For Google Fiber?
Google Fiber brings gigabit internet to several lucky cities, and power users who have their own high-tech router hardware can get the most from the service.
Here's Why You Might Want To Replace Your Wi-Fi Router's Antennas
Whether you've been experiencing degraded signal, or the default range of your router isn't enough, there are ways to replace and enhance your Wi-Fi signal.
I’m a tech expert – here’s why you shouldn’t put an Amazon Echo Alexa device in your bedroom
A TECH expert has warned people to not put their Amazon Echo Alexa devices in their bedrooms. While the new gadgets may have been an excellent Christmas present, users may get more than they bargained for. The Echo gadgets, more commonly known by the name of their AI assistant Alexa,...
CNET
Your iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri allows you to do so much with your voice. You can do basic things like make a phone call or get directions, but it can also get more complicated -- maybe you want to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater. And none of this requires the use of your hands.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Apple iOS 16.3 Released: What's New On Your iPhone
Apple has just released the stable build of iOS 16.3 for all compatible iPhones, and it brings a few notable changes, including security key support.
How to clear cache on your iPhone to speed up your device
Clearing your data, cache and cookies in your iPhone settings will automatically improve your phone's performance to get the results you want. Here's how to do it.
marthastewart.com
Your iPhone Has a Secret White Noise Feature—Here's How to Turn It on for Better Sleep or Focus
Long gone are the days when all phones did was make calls. With everything from music to GPS apps at our disposal, our smartphones give us access to just about anything we need. There might even be a few helpful features you aren't yet aware of. Did you know, for instance, that your iPhone can double as a sound machine? That's right—the device's secret white noise function can be turned on a flash when you need some help sleeping at night or focusing at work.
How To Use A Keyboard And Mouse On The Xbox Series X
You might think that using a keyboard and mouse is solely the realm of the PC gamer. However, you can hook them up to your Xbox and play several popular games.
You’ll soon be able to see your Messenger chats as a widget on Windows
Developers are now able to create widgets for their apps on Windows 11 and the first third-party one to hit your screen is…from Meta?. In a blog post, Microsoft announced the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25284. The company noted that, with the release of the Windows App SDK 1.2 back in November of last year, developers can now build widgets for their apps.
5 Things Reviewers Liked And Disliked About Apple's 2023 Mac Mini
While we work on our own Mac mini review, here are some thoughts from around the tech review neighborhood and what they liked and disliked about it,
msn.com
Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It
Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
Messenger's Default End-To-End Encrypted Chats Expand To More People, Pick Up New Features
Facebook's end-to-end encryption feature is getting a bunch of new features that weren't available when Secret Conversations first launched.
How To Use The Hidden Web Browser On Your Nintendo Switch
While the Nintendo Switch is basically an internet tablet, it does not come equipped with a web browsing app. The system does have a hidden browser, though.
Microsoft Edge Is Getting A New Split Screen Feature, But Is It Enough To Make You Switch Browsers?
Microsoft Edge could gain the ability to compare two tabs, side-by-side within one browser window which is a much sought-after feature that Chrome doesn't have.
How To Fix An Xbox Series X|S Controller That Keeps Disconnecting
Sometimes, Xbox controllers can run into issues with staying connected. Here's how to fix the most common issues with your Xbox Series X|S controller.
How To Make Sure Your Home Firewall Is Actually Working
When using the internet at home, it can be easy to forget how vulnerable your data can be. Credit card information, logins, sensitive personal details — all things that you've likely put out into the digital ether and trusted to be safe. The reality is that many victims of cybercrime settle into a false sense of security, believing that a breach of online privacy couldn't possibly happen to them.
Here's Why Your iPhone's Weather App Is Wrong So Often
Have you ever made plans based on weather reports, only to be rained out when the day in question arrives? You're not alone. The forecast can be extremely fickle. Weather is an unpredictable beast that man can't truly, accurately predict. Folks are still scratching their heads about how you can feel wintry conditions and summer-like weather within the span of a few days, even in relatively consistent climates. Additionally, with the effects of global warming catching up to us, weather forecasts feel more and more like wishful stabs in the dark.
SlashGear
