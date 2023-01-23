ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Add A VPN To Your Wi-Fi Router

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, are powerful tools that allow you to secure your internet connection and protect your online privacy. One of the most efficient methods of using a VPN is to add it to your home router. Utilizing a VPN for your home router will allow you to encrypt all the data that flows through your network, including the data that your devices send and receive. By doing this, you can keep your personal information, browsing history, and online activity private from hackers, advertisers, and third parties.
Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone

When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
You Can Now Link Multiple Android Phones to WhatsApp

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has introduced new functionality to its Linked Devices feature that lets you connect more than one Android phone to your main account. Previously you could only use one phone with the feature.
How To Optimize Your Windows 11 Startup Apps (And Why You Might Want To)

Windows 11 hasn't seen the growth numbers Microsoft was probably hoping it would, but it still makes up nearly 20% of Windows installs, according to AdDuplex. Although there have been a lot of complaints about its launch, Microsoft continues to put a lot of work into making Windows 11 feel fresh, with most of that work centering on a visual redesign and consolidating menus and settings that were fragmented after Windows 8 and 10. Overall, Windows 11 was tailored to feel and look more modern, and its hardware requirements mean it should, in theory, only run on modern computers, allowing users to get the full benefit of Microsoft's reworked operating system.
Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It

Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
Stay safe on public Wi-Fi

Public WiFi is a great way to stay up to speed when you’re on the go, and if you’re connected to one of Wintek’s public WiFi networks, you can do it blazing-fast. But you’ll want to use caution whenever you connect to any public WiFi network.
iPhone has a brilliant storage trick you’re not using

Storage space on your iPhone shouldn’t be a problem if you own one of the newest models or if you upgraded to a larger model. But older iPhones are more likely to run into storage issues, as they contain years worth of data. The good news is that there are ways to fix your storage problems that don’t involve buying an iPhone 14 or paying for more iCloud space. And it turns out there’s a brilliant iPhone trick that can help you free up storage regularly.
How to fax from your iPhone if you're stuck in the 1980s

1980s technology lives on in 2020s technology. Actual fax machines may have gone the way of the pager and the dinosaurs by now, but the underlying technology is still very much alive. You can send faxes by email, and so logic dictates that you can also send a fax from your iPhone. In that case, fax machines have suddenly become much smaller than they used to be. Here are some good ways to send a fax if you or the recipient are still psychologically stuck in the 1980s.
