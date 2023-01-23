Read full article on original website
WECT
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19. Tickets...
WECT
Spafford to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The band Spafford is scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington on April 20. The venue announced on Twitter that tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at noon via Live Nation. “Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and...
WECT
2023 Cape Fear Hooley to take place at Waterline Brewing Co.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 Cape Fear Hooley is scheduled to take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Waterline Brewing Company. According to the announcement, the event will feature dancing, music, food and drinks. Organizers stated that seating has been expanded for this year’s Hooley, although attendees are welcome to bring their own seats.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff. The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera. Cici’s owner made retirement...
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
WECT
Local author to be featured in latest ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ book
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local author Marie Saleeby visited the WECT studio Monday for an interview on her work’s upcoming appearance in the latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book. “Many people said to me, ‘so Marie, how did you survive divorce? What part of, you know, what people,...
WECT
Bitty & Beau’s celebrates seven years in business
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s, the coffee shop which employs more than 400 individuals with intellectual & developmental disabilities nationwide, celebrated its seventh anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Wilmington. “We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted...
WECT
VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale off of Wrightsville Beach
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three anglers got an up close look at a humpback whale Tuesday. Andy Connette sent WECT this video as the boat, Lance, encountered the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach. “On our way out to our fishing grounds we spotted a humpback...
foxwilmington.com
Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
WECT
Novant Health prepares to open neurosciences institute in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Patients recovering from strokes and other brain-related illnesses and injuries will soon be able to access a new specialty care center in southeastern North Carolina. Officials cut the ribbon for the new Novant Health Neurosciences Institute - New Hanover Wednesday. The facility is a five-story extension...
WECT
Photo of flight attendant comforting nervous woman on Charlotte flight goes viral
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race. Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Woman searches for answers after cow is...
WECT
Neighbors opposed to proposed development on southern end of Topsail Island
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The overwhelming majority of comments about a proposed development at The Point, the southern end of Topsail Island, have not been in favor of the Topsail resident hoping to build a nearly 17-acre family compound. “I think we’re all really disappointed,” one resident, Barry Moore,...
WECT
Community meeting on private well sampling for PFAS to take place in Pender Co.
ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Departmental of Environment Quality is set to hold a community meeting on private well sampling at the Heide Trask Senior High School auditorium in Rocky Point on February 28. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in...
WECT
How to recycle spare coolers to help shelter, ‘fix’ feral cats in your community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you have a spare cooler tucked away in your home, it can be recycled and reused to help house outdoor feral cats. Through a transformation, these coolers can provide warmth and shelter on cold and rainy nights. Wilmington Animal Centrix and Fix a Friend Spay...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body. Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.
WECT
Lane reopen along U.S. 421 following crash
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 421/U.S. 17 is now reopen near U.S. 74. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash had caused a lane closure at around 7:15 a.m. Updates will be provided as more information...
WECT
GLOW Academy receives $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support culinary curriculum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girl’s Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) has announced that they have received $500,000 from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support the academy’s culinary curriculum and classroom. According to the announcement, the grant will cover the operation costs, food costs and culinary faculty...
WECT
Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees
Bitty & Beau’s to celebrate seven years in business. Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority to move forward with plans to redevelop neighborhoods
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s oldest public housing communities will soon get a new look as the Wilmington Housing Authority moves forward with plans to redevelop its properties. “I’m glad they’re doing it after 80 years,” said Carlton Hines, who has lived in the Hillcrest neighborhood his...
