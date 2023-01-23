WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 Cape Fear Hooley is scheduled to take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Waterline Brewing Company. According to the announcement, the event will feature dancing, music, food and drinks. Organizers stated that seating has been expanded for this year’s Hooley, although attendees are welcome to bring their own seats.

