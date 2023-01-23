ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19. Tickets...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Spafford to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The band Spafford is scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington on April 20. The venue announced on Twitter that tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at noon via Live Nation. “Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

2023 Cape Fear Hooley to take place at Waterline Brewing Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 Cape Fear Hooley is scheduled to take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Waterline Brewing Company. According to the announcement, the event will feature dancing, music, food and drinks. Organizers stated that seating has been expanded for this year’s Hooley, although attendees are welcome to bring their own seats.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff. The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera. Cici’s owner made retirement...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bitty & Beau’s celebrates seven years in business

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s, the coffee shop which employs more than 400 individuals with intellectual & developmental disabilities nationwide, celebrated its seventh anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Wilmington. “We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body. Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lane reopen along U.S. 421 following crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 421/U.S. 17 is now reopen near U.S. 74. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash had caused a lane closure at around 7:15 a.m. Updates will be provided as more information...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees

Bitty & Beau’s to celebrate seven years in business. Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding.
WILMINGTON, NC

