Caregiving will be part of every person's life, whether it's giving or receiving

By Connie Mason Michaelis
 2 days ago
Last week’s article was all giggles and fun, but I’m addressing a very somber and realistic topic this week — one that affects millions of people worldwide. The topic is caregiving.

First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s famous quote reminds us, “There are only four kinds of people in the world — those that have been caregivers, those that are caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers.”

The business of caregiving is unavoidable and a necessary part of our lives. It has moments of tenderness and intimacy, as well as hours of backbreaking work and emotional drain. Much attention is given to those in need of care.

It is estimated that by the year 2030, 71.2 million people will have dementia — another new case every seven seconds — and be in need of a caregiver. Dementia, in all its forms, is the No. 1 reason for caregiving, and it is a growing concern. Obviously, there are innumerable reasons that individuals need care and many of those are temporary.

But the reality is that all of us, sooner or later, will need care or be a caregiver.

I want to focus, not on those in need of support, but on those unsung heroes who are doing the work. My husband and I often speak of the fact that one of us will be left alone in the end, and in that process, no doubt, one of us will be the caregiver.

We all desire to die peacefully in our sleep, but the odds of that happening are slim. Even though dementia is not a normal part of aging, many of us will be affected by it. The spouse or partner is faced with a huge obligation because often, the one with dementia is otherwise healthy and may live with the disease for years.

Personalities change and certainly, relationships shift and often, the bonds between individuals deepen and become more intimate. These relationships can be sacred, but at the same time, the constant burden is present.

There is a real risk that exists for the caregivers. It is estimated that there is a 63% greater chance that the caregiver will have a major health event before the one being cared for. And that becomes not only a tragedy and a major emergency for all involved.

The often-used analogy of putting your oxygen mask on first before you assist someone else is so true., but not many caregivers allow themselves to follow that advice. A wicked combination of personal responsibility, guilt, duty, compunction and isolation makes it difficult, if not impossible.

There is an excellent website called caregiver.com designed to support and encourage caregivers. Look for local support groups that meet regularly in your town.

In Topeka, my friend Kim Fertig has taken a leadership role in a support group for caregivers. You can reach out to her at KimCaseyFertig@gmail.com for information.

This is not a time to be shy or self-deprecating. Reach out for help — it may save your life.

Find Connie’s book, “Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging,” at www.justnowoldenough.com.

