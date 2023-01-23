ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

For Nick Saban and Alabama football, transfer market is all but closed | Goodbread

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7E5l_0kODQsCy00

Last week, the first of two NCAA transfer portal windows closed to new entries, although the glut of football players who entered the portal remain free to choose a destination on their own timeline.

Destination, Alabama? Don't count on it.

Not based on what Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has said about what he wants to achieve in recruiting the portal. And not with the paucity of top transfers who haven't already committed to a new school. That doesn't mean we won't see Alabama pick up a player or two in the coming weeks, but the likelihood of a big-splash addition has all but passed.

MAKING A MARK:Alabama basketball's secret weapon, Mark Sears, isn't a secret anymore

First consider Saban's modus operandi when it comes to the portal, which is to be selective. It's an exercise in cherry-picking, from Jameson Williams to Henry To'o To'o, from Jahmyr Gibbs to Tyler Steen. He's open to add difference makers that fit a specific need, but he's clearly not compelled to use the portal to backfill his roster with replacements for all the transfers he loses. That's plain enough from the numbers: two additions and 15 subtractions so far this year. Alabama's transfer numbers were similarly lopsided last year, and the year before, when the NCAA began granting immediate eligibility to transfers.

Then there are these numbers: of the top 50 transfers in the country, 49 have already committed to their new schools, according to on3.com. Of the top 100, only two remain undecided; of the top 200, there are just six still on the market. Minds get made up very quickly in the portal game, and Alabama plays at its own pace.

There's nothing necessarily wrong with that. The worst thing a coach can do to a locker room is to fill it with unhappy players, and bringing in transfers who suddenly realize they won't play any more at their new school than the one they left behind is a pretty good recipe for discord. That's apparently less of a concern at Ole Miss, where coach Lane Kiffin has brought in 13 transfers, and 30 over the last two years. LSU coach Brian Kelly has added 11 after his first season. The portal is college football's version of free agency, and with NIL money undoubtedly having a say in where players land, borrowing that term from the NFL seems all the more appropriate.

For now, former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre and former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall represent Alabama's portal haul, and Saban wouldn't have brought them under his tent without having confidence they can contribute. Dippre will compete with less experienced tight ends for the role Cam Latu is vacating, while Marshall brings a veteran special teams presence and will join an inside linebacker room that's losing two starters in To'o To'o and Jaylen Moody. But if the Crimson Tide is to land another big-name transfer who can step in and start, it will likely have to come from the second portal window, which will be open from April 15-30.

This one, where Alabama is concerned, should be considered all but closed.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Kicker Ties the Knot

Alabama kicker Will Reichard got married to his high school sweetheart Amelia Auchmuty this weekend. The couple was officially married on Saturday, Jan. 21, and made it Instagram official together Sunday morning. The newlyweds graduated from Hoover High School in 2019 and 2020 and then the University of Alabama together...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon

We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado

Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings. Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds. "Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. ...
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSB Radio

Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges

One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Who are possible candidates to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator?

After being anticipated for months, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was hired Tuesday in the same role for the New England Patriots. This will mark the fifth time in the past seven seasons that Alabama will have a new offensive coordinator. Three of the four previous hires in that span came from the NFL in Brian Daboll (2017), Steve Sarkisian (2019) and O’Brien (2021), although Sarkisian and O’Brien both had extensive backgrounds in college.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy