Hard rock bands Nickelback, Shinedown announce tours, both with Milwaukee concerts

Nickelback was supposed to play Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater for its grand reopening year in 2020 — but we all know what happened in 2020.

Three years later, they're making up for the cancellation. On Monday, the band announced the 38-city North American "Get Rollin'" tour (named after Nickelback's 2022 album). Kicking off June 12 in their native Canada before wrapping up Aug. 30 in New York, the band will stop at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Aug. 5. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert is opening all dates on the tour, along with country artist Josh Ross.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive) and amfamamp.com . Prices have yet to be announced.

Nickelback was not the only hard-rock act with a new tour announcement Monday.

Their former tour mates Shinedown are embarking on their own headlining tour, which will include a Fiserv Forum show April 29. Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New are also on the bill. Tickets also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office (1111 N. Phillips Ave.) and fiservforum.com .

Prices for the Nickelback and Shinedown shows have yet to be announced.

