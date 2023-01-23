Here are the nominees for our latest Athlete of the Week poll!

Welcome to Athlete of the Week from The Palm Beach Post!

The poll is open until noon Friday. Congratulations to last week's winner, Taylor Blackshear from Benjamin girls basketball!

Each winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted weekly. Nominees are accepted via email or phone, but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission.

Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with Palm Beach Post staff and keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

The Post's Athlete of the Week voting (Jan. 16-21)

Boys Basketball: Ian Smikle, Suncoast - Averaging 15.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks; Suncoast has 10 straight wins

Girls Basketball: Alanna Fabrini, Somerset-Canyons - Eighth-grader averaged 21.0 points per game across the week; Cougars are 15-5

Boys Soccer: Justin Ibrahim, Spanish River - Junior scored 4 goals in games against West Boca, Atlantic

Girls Soccer: Samantha Long, Dwyer - Senior scored 4 goals, 1 assist