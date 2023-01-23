ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who were the shining stars in South Jersey girls' basketball from Jan. 16-21?

By Tom McGurk, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 2 days ago
Here are our picks for the top performances in South Jersey girls' basketball last week.

Burlington County League

Star No. 3: Kimora Truitt, Pennsauken. The freshman reached double figures in points in all three games last week, powering Pennsauken to its first winning streak of the season. Truitt knocked down 14 points in a win against crosstown rival Pennsauken Tech and 11 more in a victory over Maple Shade. She closed out the week with 12 points in a loss against Northern Burlington.

Star No. 2: Nakhiya Poindexter, Westampton Tech. The sophomore pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds to highlight Westampton Tech’s 45-36 win over Holy Cross on Jan. 19. She had 17 points and 22 rebounds combined for the week as WT extended its winning streak to three with a 44-36 victory over Haddonfield on Saturday.

Star No. 1: Brooke Sztenderowicz, Cinnaminson. The senior tallied 18 points in a victory over Burlington Township and seven in a South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament victory over Hammonton. She also had 10 points in a nine-point loss to Jackson Memorial.

Milestone: Cinnaminson head coach Bret Jenkins earned his 200th career win as the Pirates sank Hammonton in the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. Jenkins, a Lenape alum, took over the Cinnaminson program in 2012.

Colonial Conference

Star No. 3: Gab DiOrio, Haddon Heights. The junior continued her torrid scoring stretch with 14 and 17 points in wins over Audubon and Eastern, respectively. The Garnets stretched their winning streak to five and DiOrio has scored double digits in five of her last seven games.

Star No. 2: Erin Quinn, Sterling. The junior knocked down 14 points as the Silver Knights polished off a 51-42 win over Egg Harbor Township on Saturday. Sterling has won six straight and nine of its last 10 games.

Star No. 1: Alli Kamulda, Haddon Twp. The Hawks never score a ton of points, but don’t tell that to this sophomore guard. She netted a career-high 15 points in a 29-16 victory over Audubon and, two days later, scored 12 in a 34-19 win against Pennsville.

Milestone: Mark Petito earned his 100th coaching win with the West Deptford program as the Eagles soared past Gloucester on Jan. 17. Going into the weekend, Petito has 233 career wins, which included 132 with Deptford over an eight-year span.

Olympic Conference

Star No. 3: Aiyonna Alexander, Winslow. The junior was all over the stat sheet during a 55-52 win over Seneca on Jan. 17, compiling 10 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and four steals. Two days later, she finished off the week with a 10-point effort in a 46-43 loss.

Star No. 2: Alexa Henry, Lenape. The sophomore delivered a season-high 19 points, three assists and two steals to highlight the Indians’ 58-45 win over Rancocas Valley on Jan. 19.

Star No. 1: Nia Scott, Shawnee. The senior joined the 1,000-point club on Thursday with a free throw in Shawnee’s 57-16 win over Seneca. The Bryant-bound Scott finished with 17 points, raising her career total to 1,003. Scott posted back-to-back double-doubles entering the weekend.

Tri-County Conference

Star No. 3: Jameelyonna Horace, Penns Grove. The Red Devils extended their winning streak to five with a pair of wins and Horace was in the middle of all the action. She scored 24 points in a victory over Schaick before pumping in 17 more in a triumph over Pennsville. Horace is averaging 19.5 points per game over 11 contests this season.

Star No. 2: Katherine Lange, Gloucester Catholic. The sophomore netted 17 points as the Rams rolled over Wildwood 54-45. Lange also contributed 11 points in a victory against Salem.

Star No. 1: Debra Beecher, Triton. Talk about a monster game: Beecher posted an eye-popping triple-double with 24 points, 20 rebounds and 17 blocked shots as the Mustangs earned a 55-54 win over Deptford on Thursday. For her career, Beecher has averaged 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game over her 72 career contests.

Cape-Atlantic League

Star No. 3: Jada Elston, Middle Twp. Leading the way with a season-high 24 points, Elston and the Panthers pinned a 53-43 loss on Our Lady of Mercy. Elston converted 11-of-14 foul shots in the game. She also contributed 14 points in a 61-28 victory over Holy Spirit.

Star No. 2: Samantha Jones, Vineland. The senior guard collected 13 points as the Fighting Clan knocked off Egg Harbor Township 46-37 in double overtime on Jan. 19. The following day, Jones delivered 17 points to power Vineland to victory with a 46-26 triumph over rival Millville. She has hit double-figures in points in 10 of 15 games this season.

Star No. 1: Avery Jackson, Ocean City. The senior guard filled up the stat sheet in two big wins over Wildwood Catholic and Camden Catholic. She tallied 12 points, six rebounds and three assists against Wildwood Catholic before delivering 17 points and seven rebounds against Camden Catholic. Jackson’s performance has been a big reason why the Raiders are red-hot with 12 straight wins.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports editor for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

