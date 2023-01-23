ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs schedule, TV: How to watch AFC Championship Game

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game .

Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game.

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs in NFL playoffs:

The game can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST time on CBS and Paramount+.

Jim Nantz will have the play-by-play call of the game while Tony Romo will be the analyst. Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely will be the reporters and Gene Steratore will be the rules analyst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3S0V_0kODQcKa00

The Chiefs are a 0.5-point favorite in the game.

The Chiefs are +100 on the moneyline in the game.

The Bengals are -120.

The over/under for the game is set at 47 points.

The Bengals went 12-4 to win the AFC North and get the No. 3 seed in the AFC. They beat the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round, 24-17 before topping the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, 27-10.

The No. 1 seeded Chiefs went 14-3 and had a bye in the first round of the postseason. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, 27-20.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 13 in Cincinnati, 27-24.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

