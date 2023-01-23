ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles schedule, TV: How to watch NFC Championship Game

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game .

Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game.

NFL playoff schedule : NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Eagles | AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs | Announcers/TV info.

How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles in NFL playoffs:

The game can be seen at 1 p.m. MST time on Fox.

Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call and Greg Olsen will be the analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporters and Mike Pereira will be the rules analyst.

NFL playoff picks : NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Eagles | AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs | The Republic's predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3k9G_0kODQbRr00

The Eagles are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

The Eagles are -145 on the moneyline in the game.

The 49ers are +125.

The over/under for the game is set at 47 points.

NFL playoff odds : NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Eagles | AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs | Who wins Super Bowl?

The 49ers went 13-4 in the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The 49ers crushed the Seattle Seahawks in the first round, 41-23. They beat the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round, 19-12.

The Eagles had a bye in the NFL Wild Card Round after going 14-3 in the regular season and earning the NFC's top seed. They beat the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, 38-7.

The 49ers and Eagles did not play in the regular season.

Who will win the Super Bowl?: Odds for all four teams still in NFL playoffs

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles schedule, TV: How to watch NFC Championship Game

