San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles schedule, TV: How to watch NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game .

Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game.

How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles in NFL playoffs:

The game can be seen at 1 p.m. MST time on Fox.

Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call and Greg Olsen will be the analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporters and Mike Pereira will be the rules analyst.

The Eagles are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

The Eagles are -145 on the moneyline in the game.

The 49ers are +125.

The over/under for the game is set at 47 points.

The 49ers went 13-4 in the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The 49ers crushed the Seattle Seahawks in the first round, 41-23. They beat the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round, 19-12.

The Eagles had a bye in the NFL Wild Card Round after going 14-3 in the regular season and earning the NFC's top seed. They beat the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, 38-7.

The 49ers and Eagles did not play in the regular season.

