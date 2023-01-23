NFL playoffs announcers: TV broadcasters, announcing crews for AFC, NFC Championship Games

The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday, Jan. 29 with two conference title games , the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game .

Who is going to be calling them?

Check out the announcers, channels and times for the two third-round NFL playoff games.

All times MST.

Sunday, Jan. 29

NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

