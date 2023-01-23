ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL playoffs announcers: TV broadcasters, announcing crews for AFC, NFC Championship Games

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The NFL playoffs continue on Sunday, Jan. 29 with two conference title games , the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game .

Who is going to be calling them?

Check out the announcers, channels and times for the two third-round NFL playoff games.

All times MST.

NFL playoff schedule : NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Eagles | AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs | Announcers/TV info.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFpZx_0kODQaZ800

Sunday, Jan. 29

NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

NFL playoff picks : NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Eagles | AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs | The Republic's predictions

AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

NFL playoff odds : NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Eagles | AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs | Who wins Super Bowl?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL playoffs announcers: TV broadcasters, announcing crews for AFC, NFC Championship Games

