ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Beck and Phoenix are bringing Japanese Breakfast to Footprint Center. How to get tickets

By Ed Masley, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRiKb_0kODQZdH00

Beck and Phoenix are set to bring their co-headlining Summer Odyssey tour to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Friday, Aug. 11, with Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe.

This is Beck's first Valley concert since 2019, when the Night Running Tour played what was then known as Ak-Chin Pavilion with Cage the Elephant and Spoon.

He's won eight Grammys since 1994, when "Mellow Gold" sent "Loser" up the pop charts. Rolling Stone included two Beck albums, "Odelay" and "Sea Change," on its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Seattle with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York and more before wrapping on Sunday, Sept. 10. The tour will feature Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on select dates.

How to get tickets to Beck and Phoenix at Footprint Center

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Ticketmaster.com.

Beck and Phoenix are offering presales from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. For information, go to Ticketmaster.com.

There's a full list of other presale options, including Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Downtown Live and an official platinum presale at Ticketmaster.com.

Concert review:Beck and Cage the Elephant take different approaches to pleasing a Phoenix crowd

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list

Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New film “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’Roll” based on Arizona band released

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film centered on the Arizona-based band Pistoleros has been released! “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll” talks about two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Zubia, finding community in the 1990s Tempe music scene. The two face drug and alcohol addiction, and suicide, bringing heavy subjects to the forefront of the documentary. Film producer and COO of Fervor Records Jeff Freundlich came to Good Morning, Arizona to discuss the film.
TEMPE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

SanTan Village | Shopping mall in Gilbert, Arizona

SanTan Village is an outdoor mall in Gilbert, Arizona where you can find dozens of the best clothing stores in Phoenix Arizona as well as many other products. For example, here there are stores like Forever 21, Sephora, the electronics store Best Buy, Chico's, the official Apple store and Banana Republic. Also in this shopping center with a modern design are Macy's and Dillard's department stores and the Nordstrom Rack outlet store.
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist

Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
PEORIA, AZ
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months

The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley

(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Five Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Whoever said you have to spend a lot of money to have fun was just plain wrong. This week around the Valley, you can party with wizards and muggles, hit up a dog-themed festival, and do some yoga at a swanky resort — all for free. Chocolate Class. All...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix could see 2008-like plummet in housing prices, Goldman Sachs report says

PHOENIX — Is a 2008-like housing plummet headed for the Valley? It could happen, according to a recent Goldman Sachs forecast sent to clients. The New York Post cited the Goldman Sachs note, saying four markets — San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; San Diego, California; and Phoenix — will likely see housing price declines of around 25%.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Monday

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson said the opening weekend of its 2023 Scottsdale auction drew record crowds to events that included a display of autos competing for the Barrett-Jackson Cup. After an opening weekend of record attendance, the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction kicked off vehicle sales on Monday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police identify skeletal remains found in desert near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. It contains images that might be disturbing to some. Authorities have identified the skeletal remains, found in a remote desert area in Buckeye earlier this month, as 35-year-old Juan Fierro. Buckeye police said the remains were...
BUCKEYE, AZ
thearizona100.com

All eyes to the sky for the Arizona Balloon Classic

Hot air balloon lovers are welcome to rise to the (literal) occasion at the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Feb. 3-5 at Goodyear Ballpark near Phoenix. The event takes flight Friday evening with the first of two Desert Glow & Laser Shows, featuring a field filled with illuminated, tethered hot-air balloons glowing and swaying to the music. Early-morning ascensions begin on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. – considered peak flying time – followed by hot air balloon rides (both tethered and untethered) until 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy