Police investigating south Phoenix shooting

Police are investigating a south Phoenix shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix police arrived at Seventh Street and Alta Vista Road after reports of gunfire at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. They found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains for treatment.

The shooting is being investigated by Phoenix homicide detectives, who believe that "multiple people" were involved, according to a police department statement. Those involved fled before units arrived, police said.

The case is still under investigation. Check back here for updates.