Bills' loss raises concerns about team's Super Bowl window

ORCHARD PARK - Last week, Joe Burrow, cocky and confident as ever, was asked how long the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl window will be open and he said, “For my entire career.”

Maybe Josh Allen feels the same way in Buffalo, but he doesn’t project the same outward arrogance in his dealings with reporters, so he’d probably never say something like that for public consumption.

But in regards to the Bills’ Super Bowl window, that will certainly be a topic for discussion in the offseason which has now started thanks to Buffalo’s demoralizing 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round Sunday.

Allen has played five seasons, the Bills have advanced to only one AFC Championship Game which it lost in 2020 at Kansas City, and this is two years in a row where the Bills got knocked out one step shy of that significant milepost. That is not progress by anyone’s definition, and in terms of that Super Bowl window, it’s hard not to think that if we thought it was wide open in 2022, it will be closing a bit in 2023.

The Bills are facing a sizable roster overhaul with 21 players eligible for unrestricted free agency including starters Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds, Devin Singletary and Rodger Saffold as well as several backups like Jamison Crowder, Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson, and core special teamers such as Tyler Matakevich, Taiwan Jones, Jaquan Johnson and Jake Kumerow.

And it’s not going to be easy to replace them all with players who are at least as good or perhaps better because the Bills are facing a challenging salary cap dilemma, especially with Allen’s contract extension kicking in full-bore to the tune of nearly $40 million against the cap.

Further, the cold reality is that as much as you may not like it, the Chiefs and Bengals are both better teams than the Bills, and what you really won’t like to hear is that they may both have better quarterbacks in Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

General manager Brandon Beane has done yeoman’s work to transform a franchise that missed the playoffs 17 years in succession before he arrived into one that has made the postseason five of his six years here and won three consecutive AFC East titles. But the resume still has the one gaping hole, Buffalo’s lack of a world championship, and the quest for that elusive Vince Lombardi Trophy is going to be much tougher next season.

“This is a good football team, and you learn from things like this,” coach Sean McDermott said after the game. “You keep knocking on the door, that’s what you do. You stay steadfast in your focus and your approach, you work your tail off.

“That’s a good football team we just played. They played better than we did tonight, they coached better than we did tonight. We’ve got to learn from this and make the proper adjustments as we move forward. Obviously disappointing end result.”

Sal’s Six Points

1. The offensive line was a disaster: I’ve been saying for much of the season that the Bills front five is below average, and the guys at Pro Football Focus agree with me as they have consistently graded the unit in the bottom quarter of the league in their weekly rankings.

Sunday, they were flat out awful. The Bills rushed for only 63 yards and Allen was under constant pressure, sometimes barely a second after he had taken a shotgun snap. Cincinnati’s defensive line of Trey Hendrickson, D.J. Reader, Sam Hubbard and B.J. Hill just manhandled Buffalo in the trenches and got Allen off schedule on far too many plays.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Mitch Morse are keepers, though neither would be considered elite at his position. Beyond that, both guards were poor this year, Saffold and Ryan Bates, and right tackle Spencer Brown, a third-round pick in 2021, took a step back from his average rookie season. Saffold is a free agent and will be gone, the Bills re-upped with Bates on a free agent contract last year but they should bring in big competition for him, and the same goes for Brown.

2. The defensive line wasn’t much better: The Bills have invested major resources both in the form of high draft picks and money into their defensive line over the past few years, and where has that gotten them? I understand that losing edge rusher Von Miller, the player they believed was going to be the difference-maker in the postseason, was a big blow and his absence became more problematic in the two playoff games. And not having DT DaQuan Jones Sunday, who was a stud all year, was a gut punch as he missed his first game since 2017.

But where was Ed Oliver? Where was Greg Rousseau? Where was A.J. Epenesa, Tim Settle, Shaq Lawson, Boogie Basham and Jordan Phillips? The Bengals were without three offensive line starters, yet they had no trouble with the Bills defensive line. I could say because it’s true that playing on a slick field is harder for defensive linemen than it is for offensive linemen so that was part of the issue with the non-existent pass rush. But then I see what the Bengals defensive line did, and that becomes a tough argument to make in this game for Buffalo.

Oliver played 75% of the snaps with Jones sidelined, and he was in on one tackle. One snap he didn't play was the first one of the game, because he forgot his helmet. Sort of sums up his day. He was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and I’m sorry, outside of a very good 2021 season, he has not lived up to that draft status. And Rousseau, the 2021 first-rounder really tailed off noticeably after Miller went out. Epenesa and Basham, both second-round picks, are just rotational guys.

3. Josh Allen could not carry the Bills: Hey, we don’t say that often, but let’s be real here: The star was not a star and he was badly outplayed by Burrow. You may have seen that one play, I think it was the third quarter, when Allen threw one into the snow trying to hit Diggs on the right side. Diggs went down to catch it, but was immediately touched down right there. He jumped up and animatedly yelled at Allen to get the ball up.

That was the kind of day it was for Allen. I thought his ball placement was poor, and that’s always been an underlying issue with him. It’s why the Bills always lag behind most teams in yards after catch because Allen sometimes makes his receivers work too hard to catch the ball.

That said, during this offseason, Beane has to upgrade the weapons Allen has around him. You saw what a truly talented offense looks like in Cincinnati. Burrow has five guys who are among the best in the league at what they do. Allen has Diggs and a bunch of other guys who are not the best at what their roles are supposed to be. Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox, and Isaiah McKenzie are nice pieces, but they don’t scare anyone and don’t give Allen enough in this offense.

Yes, you may say I’m crazy because the Bills ranked second in yards and points this year, but if you were watching closely, you realize how difficult it was at times for the offense in the second half of the season, and only Allen’s brilliance carried them through to this point.

4. The Bills need a healthy Tre’Davious White: It took two-thirds of the season to get White back on the field, and while it was certainly better having him out there full time as opposed to whatever combination the Bills could come up with between Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, White wasn’t close to the player he has been.

Hopefully, another offseason and building up strength in his knee will serve him well in 2023. He’ll only be 28, still in the prime of his career. And if Elam develops into the first-round talent the Bills thought he was - though he certainly wasn’t as a rookie - the Bills will be in good shape on the boundary.

Against the Bengals, Elam started over Jackson based on his strong game last week against Miami, but he was underwhelming against the Bengals and ended up sharing snaps again, though he played 65% to Jackson’s 37%. White struggled in this game and Ja’Marr Chase beat him clean a couple times and he also committed two pass interference penalties in or near the end zone.

5. The coveted double dip didn’t work: One of the key segments of the game centered on the end of the first half and start of the second. The Bills won the coin toss and, as they almost always do, deferred their choice to the second half. Teams do that because they try to get what we call the double dip - scoring at the end of the second quarter, then getting the ball to start the third and scoring again.

However, by allowing the Bengals to receive the opening kickoff, the Bills put an offense on the field that had scored on its first possession in five straight games, and was second in the NFL in first-quarter points scored. Sure enough, the Bengals ripped right down the field for a TD, followed it with another, and were up 14-0 when the first quarter ended. The game was already over, but we didn’t know it yet.

As for the double dip? The Bills took possession with 1:43 to go in the second quarter, made it as far as the Bengals 41, but then Allen threw three straight incompletions and the Bills had to punt. And then to start the third, the Bills did get points, but it was only a field goal as a promising drive died after it reached the 9. The double dip failed, big time.

6. The fascination with snow games will never stop annoying me: Once again, Bills Mafia was so excited about the fact that it started snowing right before kickoff because they think it actually benefits the Bills, which, of course, is a truckload of horse manure.

It doesn’t help the Bills at all. In fact, as I’ve said over and over, it hurts them given the way they play. Allen is a downfield passer, and playing in falling wet snow that begins to accumulate on the turf not only takes away some of his accuracy, it also limits some of his athleticism because, as you might know, it’s not easy running on a slippery field.

The Bengals weren’t bothered by the snow because their offense is better suited for it. Burrow is not a big downfield passer, he prefers three-step drops and delivering the ball quickly, short passes that get it into the hands of his dangerous playmakers. Snow doesn’t really impact that. You tell me which offense looked more comfortable in those conditions Sunday.

Obviously, playing in the snow is part of the deal in Buffalo, especially since the Pegulas and the state aren’t building a dome here. The Bills have to find a way to deal with it, but please, stop thinking that snow is a good thing for the Bills because it’s just so patently not true.

What they said in the locker room

∎ DT Tim Settle on the Bengals moving the ball at will: “I wouldn’t say they were keeping us guessing, but as far as just being quick with what they were doing whether it’s gonna be a pass and getting it out quick or if they’re gonna run it. They did really good as far as keeping the tempo at their pace and just being able to control everything. They controlled the game, they controlled the possessions and we just didn’t execute in those areas.”

∎ QB Josh Allen on the adversity the Bills faced this season: “I’m proud of our guys how we handled situations throughout the year. We could have made a lot of excuses throughout the year with what was going on, but guys continued to fight. We wanted to win this one, we want to win them all. Those guys played better today.”

∎ Sean McDermott on WR Stefon Diggs angrily bolting from the locker room: “He’s a competitive guy, that’s what makes him good is what you saw. He’s very competitive, like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt, right? So when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings. He was in (the locker room) when I addressed the team, and that’s what matters most.”

Extra points

▶ This was just the second postseason loss for the Bills in Orchard Park as their record fell to 13-2. The other was the 1996 wild-card game against Jacksonville, Jim Kelly’s final appearance. Overall, the Bills are 14-4 in home playoff games going back to their AFL days, and are 18-20 in all postseason games.

▶ In their previous 10 postseason games, the Bills held a lead at some point in every one, a streak that was snapped in this game.

▶ The Bills are now 0-3 all-time against the Bengals in the postseason. They lost in the divisional round in 1981, and the AFC Championship Game in 1988, both in Cincinnati.

▶ The 17-point deficit matched the biggest deficit the Bills faced all year, and in that game, Week 4 at Baltimore, they rallied from down 20-3 to win 23-20.

▶ In what proves to be a meaningless statistic, the Bills had nine players who caught a pass, tying their postseason high set originally in the Super Bowl 26 loss to the Redskins, and in the wild-card victory over the Patriots last season.

▶ Allen’s streak of three straight 300-yard playoff games came to an end. He is now 197 of 309 passing for 2,335 yds with 17 TD and 4 interceptions in his postseason career, plus has 63 rushes for 417 yards and two TDs.

▶ The Bengals 30 first downs were a franchise playoff record and their 412 yards were only 27 shy of their postseason high.

Thanks for subscribing to the Bills Blast newsletter, and remember, all the rest of my content can be found on our Bills page. If you want to follow me on Twitter, it's @salmaiorana, and if you want to email me, it's maiorana@gannett.com.

If you enjoyed the Bills Blast, please share it with a friend or family member, and if they would like to receive the bi-weekly newsletter, they can sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without D&C subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.