Vote: Who is the Bill Gray's Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-22?

It's time to take a look at the standout performers from Section V.

Your vote will determine who determine who will be the Bill Gray's Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-22. The players' credentials are listed above the poll — which will be live until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced on our Instagram page Wednesday morning.

Now, let's meet the candidates. And if the poll at the bottom of the page doesn't load, please click here.

Mady Kelly

The Webster Thomas senior, a 6-foot guard, led the Titans to a pair of wins last week with 40 points against Brighton and 33 against Greece Athena/Odyssey for an impressive 73-point week.

Zack Kreiley

The senior swimmer helped Livonia-Dansville win the Livingston County Athletic Association Championship meet Friday, winning individual events in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

Parker Miller

The Clyde-Savannah bowler rolled a perfect game during Monday's Dave Roethel Tournament. It was the tourney's high-game.

Manuel Sepulveda

"Manny", a senior at East Rochester, won three indoor track events, including the shot put (43 feet-4 3/4 inches), during the Wayne-Finger Lakes Division I Championships at Rochester Institute of Technology. His triple jump (46-9) and long jumps (22-6 1/4) are among the best performances in Section V this season.

Jayda Solomon

A sophomore indoor track athlete at Newark, the sprinter and one of Section V's top long jumpers won three events during the Wayne-Finger Lakes Division I Championships: the 55-meter dash in 7.59 seconds, 300 (43.14) and long jump (17 feet).

Terence Thompson

The Franklin basketball star had a monster double-double in Friday's win over Aquinas, registering 22 points and 20 rebounds.