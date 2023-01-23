ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Portage County sports scoreboard for Sunday, January 22

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xnvzm_0kODQMP400

KENT STATE

WRESTLING

BUFFALO 22, KENT ST. 13

125: Ferri (KSU) major dec. Bush 13-4. 133: Maddox (Buf) dec. Houpt 7-5. 141: Marlow (Buf) dec. Castro 7-6. 149: Komara (KSU) dec. Ryan 6-4. 157: Pettite (Buf) dec. Knapp 8-5. 165: Grover (Buf) major dec. Carlson 15-3. 174: Nivison (Buf) dec. Ferree 7-5. 184: Hoose (Buf) dec. Bates 14-8. 197: Schaffer (KSU) pinned Mitchell 1:08. 285: Sheeran (Buf) dec. Cover 6-2.

CALENDAR

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Field at Streetsboro, 7

Rootstown at West Branch, 7

McDonald at Waterloo, 7

Garfield at Champion, 7

Bowling

Akron Springfield at Ravenna (Spins Bowl Kent), 3:45

Woodridge at Streetsboro (Kent Lanes), 3:45

Swimming

CVCA at Roosevelt, 5:30

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Roosevelt at Copley, 8

Southeast at Ravenna, 7

Streetsboro at Gilmour Academy, 7

Medina Christian at Rootstown, 7

Mogadore at Field, 7

Grand Valley at Crestwood, 6:45

McDonald at Waterloo, 7

Aurora at Cuyahoga Falls, 7:30

Garfield at Campbell Memorial, 7

Bowling

Roosevelt at Copley (Riviera), 4

KENT STATE

Men’s basketball at Northern Illinois, 7

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Windham at Badger

Girls Basketball

Roosevelt at Cuyahoga Falls, 7:30

St. Thomas Aquinas at Rootstown, 6:15

Crestwood at Grand Valley, 6:45

Mogadore at Warren JFK, 5:30

Aurora at Cuyahoga Falls, 7

Windham at Badger

Bowling

Rootstown at Lake Center Christian (Spins Bowl Akron), 3:45

Garfield at LaBrae, 4

Swimming

Roosevelt at Cuyahoga Falls, 5:30

Aurora at Western Reserve Academy, 5

KENT STATE

Women’s basketball at Northern Illinois, 7

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Ravenna at Woodridge, 7

Field at Norton, 7

Waterloo at Sebring, 6:15

Liberty at Garfield, 6

Windham at Bristol, 6

Bowling

Roosevelt at Twinsburg (Roseland Lanes), 4

Coventry at Ravenna (Spins Bowl Kent), 3:45

Berkshire at Crestwood (Sky Lanes), 4

Ice Hockey

Kenston at Roosevelt (KSU Ice Arena), 7

Wrestling

Bedford at Streetsboro, 6

South Range at Rootstown, 7

Southeast at Mogadore, 6

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Medina Highland at Roosevelt, 7:30

Field at Streetsboro, 7

Warren JFK at Rootstown, 7

Brooklyn at Crestwood, 6:45

Lake Center Christian at Mogadore, 7

Waterloo at Sebring, 7

Aurora at Tallmadge, 7:30

Southeast at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Champion at Garfield, 7

Fairport Harding at Windham, 7

Ice Hockey

Aurora vs. Western Reserve Academy (The Pond), 4:10

Wrestling

Crestwood at CVC Championships (Perry), 6

Waterloo, Southeast, Garfield at EOWL Championships (Austintown Fitch), 3:30

KENT STATE

Men’s basketball vs. Buffalo, 7

Men’s and women’s track & field at Penn State

Wrestling vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 6

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

West Branch at Ravenna, 7

Girls Basketball

Medina Highland at Roosevelt, 1

Ravenna at Alliance, 1:15

Streetsboro at Mogadore, 11:45 am

Springfield Local at Rootstown, 2:30

Crestwood at Berkshire, 2:15

Aurora at Tallmadge, 1

Jackson at Aurora, 7:30

Southeast at Coventry, noon

Bowling

Roosevelt, Streetsboro at Copley Tomahawk Invitational (Riviera), 1

Rootstown at East Canton tournament (Eastbury), 9:45 am

Ice Hockey

Aurora vs. Western Reserve Academy (The Pond), 9

Swimming

Aurora vs. Revere (Akron General Wellness Center), 7

Wrestling

Roosevelt, Aurora at Suburban League tournament (Medina Highland), 9 am

Crestwood at CVC Championships (Perry), 9 am

Waterloo, Southeast, Garfield at EOWL Championships (Austintown Fitch), 10 am

KENT STATE

Women's basketball vs. Western Michigan, 2

Men’s and women’s track & field at Penn State

SUNDAY JANUARY 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Ice Hockey

Aurora vs. Kenston (The Pond), 5:20

KENT STATE

Gymnastics vs. Western Michigan, 1

Wrestling vs. Clarion, 1

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Lowry: Ohio football coaches association player of the year

Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry is the Ohio Football Coaches Association Player of the Year. He led the Cardinals to the Division III State Championship and holds every offensive record in Canfield football history, including the single season total yards with 3,621. Lowry rushed for 1,702 yards and 26 touchdowns and...
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties,” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Man Hospitalized After Bike/Semi Crash

SMITH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with an Alliance address was struck by a semi while riding his motorized bicycle in Smith Township, Mahoning County Monday night. But he is expected to survive despite some serious injuries. The state patrol says 28-year-old Joseph Nitz was...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy