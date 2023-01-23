ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry Springs, CA

Newberry Springs author John Wease pens 'The Horseman'

Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
Author John Wease explained that the fictional character J.D. Holloway, in his novel “The Horseman,” roughly parallels his own life story in the early 1980s.

“I was a self-taught horse trainer, living in Newberry Springs,” Wease, 72, said. “I divorced and ended up working in Los Angeles, living in a tiny apartment, and boarding my horses in a city-run equestrian center.”

As Wease battled depression and suicidal thoughts, he fantasized about loading up his two horses and heading for a life in the country in places like Colorado or Wyoming. His dream was stalled for years by the responsibilities of child support, debt from a divorce, and caring for his son on weekends, he said.

“Many years later, my main character, not burdened with ties or responsibilities, headed out to find his place in the world,” said the Fulton Books author, who lives with his wife, Susana, in the small community east of Barstow.

Wease described Holloway as a self-taught horse trainer, who moved to the big city for a high-paid job with a real future.

“There, he meets a newly-retired old wrangler who had worked nearly 60 years at a historic, high-country Wyoming cattle ranch,” Wease said. “After a long conversation about life back on the ranch, J.D. quits his job and heads for the high country.”

When Holloway arrives at the old ranch and offers to train horses for a bunk and meals, the ranch owner tells him he can stay and "play cowboy" for the season.

Wease's book follows J.D. as he works, then plans to save the antiquated ranch that is in danger of closing, all while trying to capture the heart of the ranch owner's beautiful daughter.

Greener pastures

Wease said he wanted his novel to ask readers, "Did you ever get tired” of your boring life and “want to run away from home and head for greener pastures?”

Wease explained that on the morning of April 7, 1980, he had those exact thoughts and even discussed it with his former wife.

"She didn't offer much in the way of meaningful conversation," he said.

Wease worked in commercial refrigeration and air conditioning for years before retiring in 2004. He then sold his house in Yucaipa and moved into the couple’s motorhome.

Wease and his current wife began traveling and selling full-time at gem and mineral shows throughout the Western U.S. Four years later, he sold the business and retired again.

Wease said his inspiration to write began years ago when he began taking an online Spanish course.

“I have written many short stories and dialogues for the class,” Wease said. “I wanted to be able to develop characters more so decided to start writing novels for my own diversion.”

Finding volunteerism

After meeting volunteers at the Newberry Springs Family Center, Wease was impressed by their passion to serve the community.

“Four of their members formed a non-profit to take advantage of a food program, picking up food in Bloomington and giving it away here,” Wease said.

Inspired by their volunteerism, Wease and his wife help at the center during food giveaways.

Some of the center’s volunteers have started an animal shelter to deal with a large number of stray dogs in the area, Wease said.

“Unfortunately, Newberry is a dumping ground for unwanted animals,” Wease said. “Some may have been abandoned by the illegal pot farms that were shut down.”

"The Horseman" is available at fultonbooks.com, select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

