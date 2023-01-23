ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's Aviation team airlifts 3 hikers, dog south of Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation team recently airlifted three hikers and a dog to safety from the Deep Creek Hot Springs area south of Apple Valley.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 19, deputies received a call regarding hikers who may be in trouble at the Deep Creek Hot Springs.

A caller told sheriff’s officials that some friends went hiking on Jan. 18 and had not returned home and that they received a text from them requesting assistance.

The Sheriff’s Aviation Division, deputies, and a Victor Valley Search and Rescue Team located and assisted the hikers.

Rescuers discovered that one of the hikers, a 40-year-old man, had fallen and injured his ankle while hiking with his two friends.

All three became stuck in the Hot Springs and could not hike their way out. The hikers and their dog were later airlifted out.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, and the other two hikers were transported safely by deputies to their residence in Apple Valley.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective C. Dekeyrel at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

