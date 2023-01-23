VSP: Teen killed in Augusta County crash, alcohol eyed as a factor

AUGUSTA COUNTY — A teenager was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash outside of Staunton in Augusta County, according to Virginia State Police.

A second teen was also seriously injured.

Just minutes after 2 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a crash on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County, about a 1/4-mile south of Balsley Road.

State police said a 2001 Ford Explorer was headed south when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver, Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to a press release.

A passenger, David I. Young, 18, of Staunton, died at the scene. He also was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Charges are pending. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, the release said.

The fatality remains under investigation.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.