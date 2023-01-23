Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Penny: Are We Jerks if We Don’t Pay $600 for My In-Laws’ Housecleaning?
My husband’s parents have always expected their adult children to pay their way for restaurants and vacations, and whenever they need or want something that they don’t want to purchase. My father-in-law says his kids can afford it because they all have better jobs than he had, but he never paid for college for any of his four children.
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0